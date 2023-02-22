Aberdeen’s Wood shoots for the moon with next project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Events / Subsea Expo

Aberdeen’s Wood shoots for the moon with next project

By Ryan Duff
22/02/2023, 11:22 am Updated: 22/02/2023, 4:26 pm
Courier News - Stock - Dundee story; test of Nikon D850 camera. Picture Shows; the rarity of a Blue Moon over Dundee, 31st January 2018
Wood shoots for the moon with NASA pipeline contract

NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program has awarded Wood (LON: WOOD) and Lunar Resources design lead on a potential pipeline on the moon.

The Aberdeen-headquartered Wood and American Lunar Resources are taking charge of a design study on the Lunar South Pole Oxygen Pipeline, a pipeline from the South Pole of the moon that would transport gaseous oxygen from an extraction site to a proposed future Lunar base.

The scope of work involves end-to-end system-level design for the mooted lunar pipeline.

According to the business development director for Wood, Stuart Turl, the job is one that everyone at the firm wants to be involved in.

Mr Turl told Energy Voice at Subsea Expo: “Not satisfied with pipeline design on Earth, we’ve gone slightly further afield. So, there’s real cutting-edge work that’s happening at the moment.

“I think it would be an interesting site visit, put it that way.”

© Supplied by Wood
Lunar South Pole Oxygen Pipeline. The Moon.

The Aberdeen company has managed projects totalling more than 372,800 miles of pipelines, having worked in roles ranging from large-scale projects to in-depth consultancy work.

The firm recently confirmed that it is recruiting over 1,000 people across the globe for a range of different projects, despite forecasting a drop in earnings and revenues for its 2022 results, down from the previous two years.

Mark Netzel, vice president of onshore for Wood’s Projects business said at the time of the announcement: “To bring our pipeline expertise to the lunar surface is incredibly exciting for us, from both the potential impact this pipeline could have on lunar development and the technical challenges we must solve to implement a project this advanced.”

Wood is not the only firm in the region smoking interstellar moves. SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland announced in January that it had formed a launch operations partnership with German company Rocket Factory Augsburg.

This means the Spaceport in the north of Scotland will have the first launch of its One launch system, which is currently planned for the end of 2023 and will take place from the northernmost point in the UK.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts