Lucky number seven: 3t to break $100m turnover with Middle East acquisition

UK-based safety training group 3t has made its seventh acquisition by purchasing the Middle East’s largest energy training business, GTSC.

The move aims to expand 3t’s international business by bolstering its presence across the region in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.

The deal will see over 100 GTSC employees and several purpose-built training facilities become part of 3t. The group offers a variety of industry-accredited technical, offshore survival, HSE, firefighting and road safety training courses.

Backed by specialist private equity firm, Bluewater, the deal marks 3t’s seventh acquisition since the company was founded in 2017.

The move closely follows its acquisition of ALL STOP!, a leading safety-critical training business in the US, in June 2024. The move helped 3t cement its position in the North American market.

In addition, the GTSC acquisition aims to help 3t push its revenues over $100 million milestone this year, up from $25m six years ago, following a record-breaking year of profitability and growth in 2023.

Last year saw 3t secure a three-year deal worth seven figures with the gas distribution firm Wales & West Utilities, while its subsidiary Drilling Systems struck a deal with Petronas to support the group’s training and development programme.

GTSC was previously owned by Al Mansoori Specialized Engineering.

On the recent news, CEO of 3t Kevin Franklin said: “The Middle East is booming with projects across the whole energy spectrum; demand for world-class training and skilled workforce is high. Our offer of exceptional quality training and technology has proved compelling.”

He added: “The GTSC team has developed a strong business that is highly respected, with a track record that speaks for itself – we complement each other well, allowing us to invest and build a stronger service for our customers.”

Franklin had previously made calls on the UK government to take a more strategic approach to skills policy to ensure there are enough skilled workers for the UK energy transition.