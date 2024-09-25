Lucky number seven: 3t to break $100m turnover with Middle East acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucky number seven: 3t to break $100m turnover with Middle East acquisition

By Michael Behr
25/09/2024, 7:00 am
Kevin Franklin, CEO of 3t and Maria Nahas, CEO of Middle East-based GTSC.
Kevin Franklin, CEO of 3t and Maria Nahas, CEO of GTSC.

UK-based safety training group 3t has made its seventh acquisition by purchasing the Middle East’s largest energy training business, GTSC.

The move aims to expand 3t’s international business by bolstering its presence across the region in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.

The deal will see over 100 GTSC employees and several purpose-built training facilities become part of 3t. The group offers a variety of industry-accredited technical, offshore survival, HSE, firefighting and road safety training courses.

Backed by specialist private equity firm, Bluewater, the deal marks 3t’s seventh acquisition since the company was founded in 2017.

The move closely follows its acquisition of ALL STOP!, a leading safety-critical training business in the US, in June 2024. The move helped 3t cement its position in the North American market.

In addition, the GTSC acquisition aims to help 3t push its revenues over $100 million milestone this year, up from $25m six years ago, following a record-breaking year of profitability and growth in 2023.

Last year saw 3t secure a three-year deal worth seven figures with the gas distribution firm Wales & West Utilities, while its subsidiary Drilling Systems struck a deal with Petronas to support the group’s training and development programme.

GTSC was previously owned by Al Mansoori Specialized Engineering.

On the recent news, CEO of 3t Kevin Franklin said: “The Middle East is booming with projects across the whole energy spectrum; demand for world-class training and skilled workforce is high. Our offer of exceptional quality training and technology has proved compelling.”

He added: “The GTSC team has developed a strong business that is highly respected, with a track record that speaks for itself – we complement each other well, allowing us to invest and build a stronger service for our customers.”

Franklin had previously made calls on the UK government to take a more strategic approach to skills policy to ensure there are enough skilled workers for the UK energy transition.

