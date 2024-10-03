Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finance

TotalEnergies says UK oil tax will hurt investment, operations

By Bloomberg
03/10/2024, 7:01 am
© BloombergPatrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies.
Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies.

Planned oil and gas tax changes in the UK will prompt TotalEnergies (PAR: TTE) to reduce capital expenditure and restructure operations in the country, the company’s chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said.

The French energy company’s warning echoes similar comments from the industry lobby, which has said changes announced by the new government, including a higher windfall tax and removal of an investment allowance, may undermine capital spending on projects in the North Sea.

“We’ll be very selective on any capex we’ll spend in the UK, and we are clearly looking seriously to ways to restructure operations,” Pouyanne said during the company’s annual investor day in New York Wednesday.

The CEO suggested the UK should copy the Norwegian system, which combines high taxes with incentives to invest.

“If we have the high fiscals without any incentives to invest, I’m afraid the production in the UK North Sea will diminish quickly,” Pouyanne said.

Regarding France’s plan to raise taxes on corporate profits to reduce the budget deficit, the impact on TotalEnergies should be “limited” because most of the company’s profits are realized and taxed in countries where it produces oil and gas, Pouyanne said.

A planned tax on share buyback should represent about 1% of the company’s repurchase costs, he added.

TotalEnergies had previously warned that it was faced with “challenging” conditions to commit to UK projects due to concerns around the windfall tax.

Industry commentators had warned that the companies Glendronach could face delays due to uncertainties in the runup to the UK election this year.

The French oil major also took a hit in its second-quarter profits as weaker refining margins in Europe and the Middle East and lower gas prices more than offset gains in oil.

The French energy giant faced lower fuel demand in Europe, while prices of natural gas were subdued by high stockpiles.

 

