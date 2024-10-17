GB Energy chairman aims to create UK Ørsted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Finance

GB Energy chairman aims to create UK Ørsted

By Michael Behr
17/10/2024, 2:01 pm
© Supplied by PRESS AND JOURNALFormer Siemens chief executive Juergen Maier in Aberdeen.
Former Siemens chief executive Juergen Maier in Aberdeen.

GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier has revealed long-term plans for the publicly-owned energy company to follow in the footsteps of Denmark’s renewable energy giant, Ørsted.

Speaking to the Guardian, Maier said he aimed to expand the group’s remit from being an investment vehicle for energy projects to a full-fledged operator like Ørsted, now the world’s largest offshore wind developer, and Sweden’s Vattenfall.

“Great Britain deserves a national champion, like an Ørsted,” Maier said.

He envisions the company becoming a major power generator as it runs its own wind farms, tidal power projects and carbon capture schemes.

GB Energy would also gain the power to borrow money, helping to put it on equal footing with other multinational companies.

Previous comments from government figures have painted GB Energy as an investment vehicle that will take stakes in energy projects across the UK, with an initial focus on floating wind, along with offshore wind, hydrogen and nuclear.

The body is set to receive £8.3billion over the next five years of funding to help drive its investment programme.

Maier’s comments suggest a long-term plan to expand its remit.

He said the group is seeking to invest and enter “some of the less mature markets and then ultimately we would become a longer-term operator in some of those areas, such as floating offshore wind, etc”.

He added: “We now have five years to build this company to co-invest. We will no doubt own some energy assets in that time.

“But ultimately, if you take the next five years beyond that, of course we want to become a larger energy company. There is a long-term vision, and there’s a pragmatic step-by-step approach of getting there.”

UK Ørsted

Ørsted (XCSE: ORSTED), which is majority-owned by the state of Denmark, was hailed by Prime Minister Kier Starmer as one of the most significant foreign investors in the UK’s clean energy system.

The UK government recently confirmed the company is set to make an £8bn investment in the country once it takes a final investment decision on its Hornsea 4 offshore wind project, expected in the next 18 months.

The project received a contract for difference in the recent Allocation Round 6 in September, covering 2.4GW of capacity at £58.87 per MWh.

Maier’s comments come as he visited Aberdeen alongside UK energy secretary Ed Miliband to promote the role GB Energy can have in supporting Scotland’s energy sector.

Picture of (L-R) Michael Shanks (energy minister), Ed Miliband secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Juergen Maier (chair of great British energy). © DC Thomson
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband visited Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult’s  Floating Wind Innovation Centre (FLOWIC) in Aberdeen. Picture of (L-R) energy minister Michael Shanks, Ed Miliband, Juergen Maier, chair of Great British energy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Miliband will focus on forging partnerships between GB Energy and other groups, such as Crown Estate Scotland, enterprise agencies and the Scottish National Investment Bank (Snib).

The UK government previously confirmed Aberdeen will host the headquarters of GB Energy.

Maier fronted the UK arm of Siemens Energy until 2019 after a six-year stint as its chief executive. He has also worked as the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and has been chair of Digital Catapult for over five years.

Recommended for you

Tags