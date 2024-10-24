Ashtead Technology to buy Seatronics and J2 Subsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finance

Ashtead Technology to buy Seatronics and J2 Subsea

By Michael Behr
24/10/2024, 7:56 am
© Supplied by Ashtead TechnologyPost Thumbnail

Subsea services provider Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT.) has signed an agreement to acquire Seascan Ltd from Acteon Group for £63 million.

The deal covers Seascan’s subsidiaries (known as Seatronics), and its sister company J2 Subsea Limited, international subsea electronics and ROV tooling rental and services businesses.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions including approval of the Competition and Markets Authority.

This latest acquisition, the ninth in seven years, will further expand Ashtead Technology’s capabilities in the global survey & robotics rental market.

A flurry of M&A deals helped Ashtead see a surge in revenue in its 2023 full year results, with revenue growing 51% to £110.5m compared to £73.1m in 2022.

Ashtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie said: “Seatronics and J2 are businesses we have known for a long time. With our most recent acquisitions focussing on expanding our mechanical services capability, this latest acquisition strengthens our international footprint and capability within our survey & robotics market.

“We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to Ashtead Technology and increasing the wealth of in-house expertise as a larger Group, creating a world leading subsea survey and robotics team”.

Seatronics and J2 have operations in Singapore, UAE, UK and US, providing subsea electronics and tooling products and services to the global offshore energy market.

Together they support the installation, inspection, maintenance & repair, and decommissioning of subsea oil & gas and renewable energy infrastructure

The highly complementary acquisition will increase the breadth and depth of Ashtead Technology’s survey & robotics rental fleet and services, bringing a highly skilled employee base of 110 people with significant domain knowledge and technical expertise, adding more than 7,000 proprietary assets increasing Ashtead Technology’s rental portfolio by 30%.

Acteon CEO Brice Bouffard added: “Upon closing, this transaction will be the next important step in focusing our service portfolio to achieve Acteon’s long-term strategic goals. Seatronics and J2 have been an integral part of our business for many years and I’m very pleased to see both teams moving together to such a dynamic new home at Ashtead Technology.

“Acteon is committed to optimising our portfolio to better serve our customers and stakeholders as we support the evolving offshore energy market.”

