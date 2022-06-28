Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Health, Safety & Environment

Piper Alpha survivor tells OEUK conference to share ‘personal stories’ to inspire safety culture

A North Sea health and safety leader has underlined the need for industry to take the “good practice” it has developed into the transition.
By Hamish Penman
28/06/2022, 12:29 pm Updated: 28/06/2022, 2:13 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by OEUKpersonal stories inspire safety
Steve Rae speaking at the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) HSE Conference in Aberdeen.

A North Sea health and safety leader has underlined the need for industry to take the “good practice” it has developed into the transition.

Step Change in Safety executive director Steve Rae says standards must be replicated to ensure alternative energies do not suffer the “harsh lessons” that oil and gas has learnt.

And Mr Rae, a survivor of Piper Alpha, the world’s worst ever offshore disaster, urged energy bosses to share their stories to influence attitudes to health and safety.

The industry veteran told the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) HSE conference in Aberdeen on Tuesday that the best way to enact change is to recount “personal experiences”.

“The most impactful way you can influence those coming into this industry, and those who think this is always going to be a safe industry, is to story tell. To share experience. Make it impactful. Make people stand up and listen,” he said.

“We are all capable of influencing, and we all have stories to tell. Online meetings are important, and they have been vital for us over the last two years, but they don’t necessarily provide the perfect forum for doing that.

“These sessions, these events, these gatherings, provide access to that medium. I am calling on you all to share your experiences.”

Offshore safety standards were changed forever when the Piper Alpha platform, about 120 miles north-east of Aberdeen, exploded on July 6, 1988.

© PA Archive/PA Images
The Piper Alpha oil production platform on fire in the North Sea.

A total of 167 people were killed in the disaster – Mr Rae was one of just 61 men who survived.

Since then the oil and gas industry has changed greatly, and it is now entering a new dawn as the drive to decarbonise energy sources hots up.

Mr Rae says maintaining safety standards is imperative to attracting the new talent needed to deliver the transition.

He said: “I’m part of this big crew change that is going on right now. I’m not quite there yet, but I will be soon I’m sure. One of the most important things in the next year to 18 months is to ensure we identify and help those younger generations into this industry.

“It is an extremely motivating and safe place to work, despite it being a major accident hazard industry.

“Deirdre (Michie, OEUK chief executive) quoted some statistics earlier from the 2021 HSE report. We should never be proud of zero fatalities – that should be an expectation.

“We should never be overly proud about zero major escapes of hydrocarbons – that should be an expectation. We can believe that to be an expectation if we all choose to work hard in doing it.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts