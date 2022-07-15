Step Change in Safety to celebrate 25th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health, Safety & Environment

Step Change in Safety to celebrate 25th anniversary

Step Change in Safety celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a full-day event at P&J Live.
By Ryan Duff
15/07/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 15/07/2022, 8:16 am
Steve Rae Executive Director of Step Change in Safety
Steve Rae, executive director of Step Change in Safety.

The organisation is to hold a “celebratory event” at P&J Live on Thursday 8th September.

Executive director Steve Rae said: “It’s not going to be for suits and boots, it’s going to be for workforce people, it’s going to be for training providers, anyone that’s in the membership can attend.

“It’s going to be a free event  because we think it’s a recognition of the strength of our membership and payback,

“We’ll recognise some individuals for their contribution over the 25 years and we’ll have an opportunity to network which has been missing for the last 2-3 years

“It’s going to be very celebratory orientated and we’ll have a quiz where we’ll be connecting with the offshore facilities, IT hopefully working, and we’ll give those who can’t be there at least be part of something on the day.”

Step Change in Safety is sharing examples of the resources and systems that the organisation has introduced over its 25 years in business on its social media channels in the build up to the event.

Mr Rae said this was because they would conduct “a small poll around what they believe is the most influential resource and we will recognise that on the day”.

As well as recognising its own achievements Step Change will also be hosting the offshore safety awards for the first time since before the COVID pandemic.

“It fits perfectly well with what we’re trying to message” Mr Rae explained.

What’s next for Step Change in Safety

After operating for 25 years Step Change in Safety intends to “continue, business as usual” and has chosen not to set itself defined targets to meet as they move towards its next big anniversary.

many of our larger member companies are already transitioning into renewables and new energy, we will come with them as we’re needed

Steve Rae explained: “We haven’t set out a target and go ‘we’re going to change, we’re going to do this, we’re going to rebrand’ or anything, over this energy transition we’ve said that what we’ll do is because many of our larger member companies are already transitioning into renewables and new energy, we will come with them as we’re needed.”

The core activity of Step change in Safety remains to be “to engage the workforce and create a wider understanding of the safety risks associated with these energy systems”.

In the coming years, as companies transition to renewable energies Step Change aims to move with them, however, it will “never leave oil and gas behind, that’s our core business and it will be here for another 30-40 years, probably”.

One thing the not-for-profit is doing is expanding and branching out to international customers.

“We changed our articles of association this year that allowed us now to look at the international membership and to potentially do things differently in the energy sector.

“We were very oil and gas centric at the time and what we’ve been doing of late and we’ll continue to do it as we are now translating some of our resources into foreign languages, we’ve done some French, we’ve done some Vietnamese, we’ve done some Portuguese.

“This is because members are now coming back and requesting that these resources we’ve created over the last 20 years can be applicable to their business elsewhere

“For us, that’s a great business model because we don’t sell safety, what we do is we help our member companies develop good practice that maybe they don’t have internally or there’s overlap

“There will always be a business model for us there as so we’re not doing anything dramatically different, we’ll get on with our business which we’ve been doing for 25 years.”

