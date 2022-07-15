Step Change in Safety to celebrate 25th anniversary

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Step Change in Safety celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a full-day event at P&J Live.

The organisation is to hold a “celebratory event” at P&J Live on Thursday 8th September.

Executive director Steve Rae said: “It’s not going to be for suits and boots, it’s going to be for workforce people, it’s going to be for training providers, anyone that’s in the membership can attend.

“It’s going to be a free event because we think it’s a recognition of the strength of our membership and payback,

“We’ll recognise some individuals for their contribution over the 25 years and we’ll have an opportunity to network which has been missing for the last 2-3 years

“It’s going to be very celebratory orientated and we’ll have a quiz where we’ll be connecting with the offshore facilities, IT hopefully working, and we’ll give those who can’t be there at least be part of something on the day.”

Step Change in Safety is sharing examples of the resources and systems that the organisation has introduced over its 25 years in business on its social media channels in the build up to the event.

Mr Rae said this was because they would conduct “a small poll around what they believe is the most influential resource and we will recognise that on the day”.

As well as recognising its own achievements Step Change will also be hosting the offshore safety awards for the first time since before the COVID pandemic.

“It fits perfectly well with what we’re trying to message” Mr Rae explained.

What’s next for Step Change in Safety

After operating for 25 years Step Change in Safety intends to “continue, business as usual” and has chosen not to set itself defined targets to meet as they move towards its next big anniversary.

many of our larger member companies are already transitioning into renewables and new energy, we will come with them as we’re needed

Steve Rae explained: “We haven’t set out a target and go ‘we’re going to change, we’re going to do this, we’re going to rebrand’ or anything, over this energy transition we’ve said that what we’ll do is because many of our larger member companies are already transitioning into renewables and new energy, we will come with them as we’re needed.”

The core activity of Step change in Safety remains to be “to engage the workforce and create a wider understanding of the safety risks associated with these energy systems”.

In the coming years, as companies transition to renewable energies Step Change aims to move with them, however, it will “never leave oil and gas behind, that’s our core business and it will be here for another 30-40 years, probably”.

One thing the not-for-profit is doing is expanding and branching out to international customers.

“We changed our articles of association this year that allowed us now to look at the international membership and to potentially do things differently in the energy sector.

“We were very oil and gas centric at the time and what we’ve been doing of late and we’ll continue to do it as we are now translating some of our resources into foreign languages, we’ve done some French, we’ve done some Vietnamese, we’ve done some Portuguese.

“This is because members are now coming back and requesting that these resources we’ve created over the last 20 years can be applicable to their business elsewhere

“For us, that’s a great business model because we don’t sell safety, what we do is we help our member companies develop good practice that maybe they don’t have internally or there’s overlap

“There will always be a business model for us there as so we’re not doing anything dramatically different, we’ll get on with our business which we’ve been doing for 25 years.”