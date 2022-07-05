Salus Technical appoint new software product manager

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Salus Technical, a process safety firm, is experiencing growth as they hire a new software product manager and look to bring more people on board by the end of the year.

The firm’s latest appointment is Laura Dawson, who brings the number of employees at Salus to four. Further recruitment is also being discussed for the second half of the year.

Ms Dawson said: “I’m excited to join the Salus Technical team. I was attracted to join the team as I’m a hands-on person – being able to create new solutions, solve customer problems and deliver a great product are important to me. I knew from my first conversation with David that these same factors were a priority for him too.”

High demand for Salus’ Bowtie Master software across the oil and gas, transport, marine, LNG, petrochemical, and water industries led to the creation of the new role.

Bowtie Master’s purpose is to streamline the risk assessment process across multiple major hazard industries and has already been implemented by customers across eight different time zones.

Ms Dawson will also lead the the company’s second product, Task Analysis, which helps to reduce the potential for human error in hazardous industries.

A third product, aimed at facilitating hazard and operability analysis (HAZOPS), is also in development.

Salus Technical also operates a process safety consultancy division, which has earned it repeat contracts with a number of big players within the energy sector. The firm’s training arm is also experiencing growth, with a new online, on demand training course in development.

David Jamieson, founder and managing director of Salus Technical said: “I am immensely proud of our achievements at Salus Technical – not only have we grown in terms of the industries we serve but our customers are spread across the globe including America, the Middle East and Australia. While our consultancy division is still predominantly focused on the oil and gas industry, we have recently won several contracts in the offshore wind industry, and it’s gratifying that we have the opportunity to apply our learnings to these new, emerging industries.”

Mr Jamieson recently spoke at offshore energy UK’s (OEUK) HSE conference on Salus’ research into the HSE Energy Division’s inspection letters to operators.

He said: “Our previous research into the main health and safety issues that were flagged up in HSE notices was welcomed by the industry, so we wanted to follow this up by looking into the types of incidents flagged up by the HSE in inspection letters. Both myself and the whole of the Salus Technical team are really committed to supporting major hazard industries avoid repeating the mistakes of the past – by highlighting the most common themes, and the steps that can be taken to prevent these, we hope to reduce the risk of injury and loss of life in the future.”