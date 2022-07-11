Dräger Marine & Offshore invests millions into new Aberdeen facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health, Safety & Environment

Dräger Marine & Offshore invests millions into new Aberdeen facility

Dräger Marine & Offshore have made a multi-million pound investment into a new Aberdeen based North Sea energy facility.
By Ryan Duff
11/07/2022, 7:00 am
Found in the ABZ Business Park in Dyce, the new facility measures 2,000m2

Measuring almost 2,000m2 the new base at ABZ Business Park in Dyce, allows the medical and safety technology company to adapt to the growing demands of the energy sector.

The organisation’s location and a £600,000 investment in an on-site stock availability facility mean Dräger Marine & Offshore can stock equipment which is available for hire and deployment straight away.

Dräger managing director UK & Ireland Matthew Bedford said: “This new facility gives us room to breathe, room to grow and the flexibility to adapt alongside the industry.

“After outgrowing our previous space, we are delighted to invest in the future of this industry.

“We plan to continue growing our offering to the North Sea and look forward to supporting our customers with expertise when and where they need it.

“We know the industry is changing, and that pace of change is something that can be difficult for some organisations to adapt to.

“However, with our expertise in training and provision of the right equipment, we help customers make sure they make that transition smoothly, and most importantly, safely.

“While there are concerns about our energy security given the global climate, one thing we know for sure is that North Sea oil and gas will be required for many years to come, and we are proud to play a part in ensuring that is done safely.”

Dräger has had facilities in Aberdeen for over a decade and the company see this base in Dyce as a “new phase in its association with the North Sea.”

