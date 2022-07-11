Dräger Marine & Offshore invests millions into new Aberdeen facility

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Dräger Marine & Offshore have made a multi-million pound investment into a new Aberdeen based North Sea energy facility.

Measuring almost 2,000m2 the new base at ABZ Business Park in Dyce, allows the medical and safety technology company to adapt to the growing demands of the energy sector.

The organisation’s location and a £600,000 investment in an on-site stock availability facility mean Dräger Marine & Offshore can stock equipment which is available for hire and deployment straight away.

Dräger managing director UK & Ireland Matthew Bedford said: “This new facility gives us room to breathe, room to grow and the flexibility to adapt alongside the industry.

“After outgrowing our previous space, we are delighted to invest in the future of this industry.

“We plan to continue growing our offering to the North Sea and look forward to supporting our customers with expertise when and where they need it.

“We know the industry is changing, and that pace of change is something that can be difficult for some organisations to adapt to.

“However, with our expertise in training and provision of the right equipment, we help customers make sure they make that transition smoothly, and most importantly, safely.

“While there are concerns about our energy security given the global climate, one thing we know for sure is that North Sea oil and gas will be required for many years to come, and we are proud to play a part in ensuring that is done safely.”

Dräger has had facilities in Aberdeen for over a decade and the company see this base in Dyce as a “new phase in its association with the North Sea.”