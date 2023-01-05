BP and Global E&C bosses join Step Change in Safety senior leadership team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health, Safety & Environment

BP and Global E&C bosses join Step Change in Safety senior leadership team

Member-led organisation Step Change in Safety has appointed two fresh faces to its senior leadership team.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/01/2023, 11:13 am Updated: 05/01/2023, 3:13 pm
Gillian Urquhart, Regional HSE & Carbon Manager of bp North Sea, and Derek Mitchell - Vice President of Brownfield Services at Global E&C, have both been appointed as co-chairs to Step Change in Safety’s senior leadership team.

BP’s Gillian Urquhart and Global E&C’s Derek Mitchell take up the respective positions of operator co-chairperson and contractor co-chairperson.

It marks a major milestone for Step Change in Safety, with Ms Urquhart becoming the first women to hold such a senior position at the industry body.

Together, the new additions bring a “wealth of experience and expertise” to the leadership team, which is responsible for planning and monitoring the activities of the safety organisation.

It features senior figure from member companies, industry-related trade associations, trade unions, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), along with the onshore and offshore workforce representatives.

Derek Mitchell

Mr Mitchell is vice president of brownfield services at Global E&C and has over 35 years of experience in the energy industry, spanning both the operator and contractor communities.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “Having been a member of Step Change in Safety for several years I was delighted to be asked to join the Senior Leadership team as co-chair. I’m excited to be joining Step Change in Safety following the organisation’s 25th anniversary year. The vast amount of resources that our members have at their disposal are outstanding and I look forward to helping Steve and the team grow the membership and improve safety through engagement, leadership, and collaboration.

“As part of my role at Global E&C, I support our clients with their digital aspirations, as well as their decarbonisation and energy transition journey, and look forward to supporting Step Change in Safety and our members as our industry continues to evolve in these areas.”

Gillian Urquhart

As regional HSE and carbon manager for BP in the North Sea, Ms Urquhart is part of the business leadership team responsible for safe, compliant, and reliable operations.

Prior to joining the oil giant, she worked as head of safety and sustainability for Norwegian energy company Equinor in the UK.

There she worked to establish the state-owned group’s first UK operatorship, as well as overseeing it low-carbon and renewable activities.

Ms Urquhart spent 11 years working for the HSE, the UK’s safety watchdog, in a variety of roles, including front-line inspector for a wide range of high-hazard industries including construction, nuclear and oil and gas.

Steve Rae, executive director of Step Change in Safety and a survivor of the Piper Alpha disaster, said: “I’ve known both Gillian and Derek for several years and they have always been very committed, passionate and vocal regarding safety in the industry. They bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge to their respective roles within the organisation.  I am grateful to them both for their selfless commitment and look forward to working with them.”

Steve Rae, executive director of Step Change in Safety

He added: “Step Change in Safety’s leadership team is responsible for planning and monitoring the organisation’s activities and listening to the opinions and concerns of the workforce. This process helps to shape the future direction of the organisation to ensure it is always well placed to lead the way in improving offshore safety.”

