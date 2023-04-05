HSE issues top sanction after workers put at risk of ‘ionising radiation’ on North Sea platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

HSE issues top sanction after workers put at risk of ‘ionising radiation’ on North Sea platform

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/04/2023, 4:38 pm Updated: 06/04/2023, 8:14 am
North Sea platform radiation
According to the World Health Organisation, contact with even low doses of "ionising radiation" can “increase the risk of longer term effects such as cancer”.

Offshore inspectors have issued their toughest sanction after a risk of radioactive contamination was found on a North Sea platform.

Oceaneering has been hit with a prohibition notice by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for failing to restrict exposure to “ionising radiation” on TotalEnergies’ (PARIS: TTE) Alwyn North asset.

In response, the company says the issue was “rectified”, and “at no time” was any worker exposed to harmful rays.

According to the World Health Organisation, contact with even low doses of “ionising radiation” can “increase the risk of longer term effects such as cancer”.

A prohibition notice is the “highest form of health and safety sanction”, and is a “warning to stop work immediately where there is an imminent threat of injury or death”.

Total's Alwyn platform
A helicopter landing on the Alwyn North platform.

Aberdeen-headquartered oilfield services group Oceaneering was served with the prohibition notice on February 22.

During an inspection, the safety watchdog found the company “failed to, so far as is reasonably practicable, achieve the restriction of exposure to ionising radiation by means of engineering controls, design features, and by the provision and use of safety features and warning devices” on the North Sea platform.

A spokeswoman for Oceaneering said: “We can confirm that Oceaneering received a prohibition notice for work being performed on Alwyn North, but the situation was rectified and radiography inspection work resumed. At no time was there exposure to ionizing radiation.”

Alwyn North

Facilities at Alwyn North consist of two bridge-linked platforms: North Alwyn Alpha (NAA) and North Alwyn Bravo (NAB).

Operated by French supermajor TotalEnergies, the installation is some 100 miles east of Shetland, and around 5 miles from the UK/Norwegian median line, in water depth of 130 metres.

At the start of the year, a new well was spudded on Alwyn East, which sits around 4 miles north-east of the main facility.

Drilling at the field is part of a wider life extension strategy in the Alwyn Area, which is 100% owned by TotalEnergies.

Alwyn East © Supplied by TotalEnergies
Alwyn East production would feed into the Alwyn North platform.

After processing at the production hub, gas from the region is exported into the Frigg UK Association pipeline (FUKA) and onwards to Aberdeenshire’s St Fergus terminal.

Oil meanwhile, is sent into the Brent System via Cormorant Alpha and onwards to the Sullom Voe Oil Terminal in Shetland.

A TotalEnergies spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a Notice relating to radiography works on Alwyn North and ensured Oceaneering responded quickly to the HSE’s concerns. The situation was rectified and radiography inspection works resumed within the short time it took to resolve the particular issues raised by the HSE. There was no impact to other inspection activities.

“As with all events that occur on TotalEnergies sites, we carried out reviews to ensure similar issues were not observed on any other applicable inspection works. We’ve also launched our own internal investigation to ensure lessons are learned.”

