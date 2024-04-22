10 deaths in five years from oil and gas helicopter sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

10 deaths in five years from oil and gas helicopter sector

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
22/04/2024, 7:00 am
Helicopter debris in the water next to the West Delta 106 platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

There have been 10 deaths over a five-year period for the oil and gas helicopter sector, according to new data.

From 2019-2023, western OEM helicopters transferring workers in the offshore energy industry suffered 21 accidents, 10 of which were fatal, according to the report from industry safety group HeliOffshore.

In 2023 alone, the industry saw three confirmed accidents, two of which were fatal, which saw four lives lost.

In September, two pilots were fatally injured when a Bell 212 helicopter crashed in the Arabian Gulf as it headed for the Aras Driller jack-up rig.

That followed the remains of several workers being recovered in January 2023 after a crash in the US Gulf.

This year, the industry has already been rocked by a fatal incident in Norway when an S-92 ditched in the North Sea, leading to the death of a 61-year-old nurse Reidun Hestetun from Bergen.

Tributes paid as Norway helicopter accident victim named

The report looks at incidents from 2013 – 2023 noting 63 accidents overall, 27 of which were fatal.

HeliOffshore identified the three most common causes of fatal accidents as:

-Loss of control in flight

-Controlled flight into terrain or water

-System or component failure or malfunction.

“The one action that is not acceptable when reading this report, is to do nothing,” said HeliOffshore CEO Tim Rolfe.

“This latest report, covering the period 2013 – 2023, reminds us there is more work we can and must do to meet our critical mission to transform global performance, so no lives are lost in aviation.

“Despite its breakthroughs and successes, safety remains relentless work. Our industry frontline of pilots, engineers, maintainers, designers and passengers, deserve nothing less.”

Findings from the document will be discussed at an upcoming conference for the sector in Vienna.

Of the 10-year-period, 2022 saw the highest number of fatal incidents (6) and matched 2015 as the year with the highest number of overall incidents (11).

Dr Matthew Greaves, HeliOffshore’s Safety Intelligence Programme director, said: “The data presented in this report highlights the importance of the HeliOffshore Safety Intelligence Programme.

“Only by collaborating can we hope to understand the true safety performance of the industry and measure progress as we work towards our goal of zero accidents.”

