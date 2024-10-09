Menopause and mental health: navigating the emotional transition

Menopause is a significant biological milestone for women, marking the end of their reproductive years.

Typically occurring between the ages of 45 and 55, menopause involves a series of hormonal changes that can have profound effects on both physical and mental health.

While most discussions around menopause focus on hot flashes, night sweats, and physical discomfort, the impact on mental health is equally important but often less talked about.

The Hormonal Rollercoaster

Hormonal fluctuations, particularly a decline in oestrogen and progesterone levels, lie at the core of menopause.

These hormones are essential in regulating the menstrual cycle and influencing mood and cognitive function.

As oestrogen levels drop, many women experience emotional symptoms such as mood swings, anxiety, and depression. These symptoms are exacerbated by stress.

Research shows that the risk of developing depression and neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD increases during menopause, adding additional vulnerability to an already complex experience.

Mood Swings and Emotional Instability

One of the most common emotional symptoms reported during menopause is mood swings. Women may feel irritable, angry, or tearful without an apparent reason.

The National Institute of Health suggests that these emotional fluctuations can be attributed to decreased oestrogen levels, which can affect neurotransmitters in the brain that regulate mood.

The emotional instability of mood swings can impact relationships and daily life, leading to increased anxiety, panic attacks, and depression as women find themselves worrying more than before.

© Supplied by Menopause 360

Physical symptoms such as sleeplessness and weight gain, combined with significant life transitions like ageing parents, illness, bereavement, redundancy, divorce, and children leaving home, can create a perfect storm for mental health challenges.

During menopause, many women experience mood swings, which can be attributed to decreased oestrogen levels affecting mood-regulating neurotransmitters in the brain.

These mood swings can impact relationships and daily life, leading to increased anxiety, panic attacks, and depression.

Physical symptoms and major life transitions like ageing parents, illness, bereavement, redundancy, divorce, and children leaving home, can further exacerbate mental health challenges.

Cognitive Changes: The Foggy Mind

Psychological symptoms such as brain fog and memory loss are characterised by difficulties with memory, concentration, and cognitive clarity.

This phenomenon can be disconcerting, particularly at work where women work hard to hide symptoms using coping strategies like lists and post it notes to avoid embarrassment.

Brain fog is especially concerning for those who work in safety-first occupations, which is why short-term reasonable adjustment, menopause awareness and line manager training are crucial to keep women at work.

Sleep Disruptions

Sleep disturbances are common during menopause due to hot flashes and night sweats. Poor sleep can exacerbate feelings of anxiety and depression, creating a vicious cycle that also impacts partners who share a bed.

Sleep deprivation affects the body’s ability to function optimally, leading to fatigue, irritability, and decreased mental resilience.

Insomnia is one of the more common menopause symptoms and contributes to 6 in 10 women claiming menopause has negatively impacted their careers.

Finding Support and Coping Strategies

Women experiencing emotional changes during menopause may benefit from support from work, GPs, friends, and family.

Engaging with workplace menopause specialists and Champions can help tailor coping strategies to support inclusion at work, while line managers can provide reasonable adjustments to help women remain productive at work.

At the same time, support groups like Menopause Cafés can create a sense of community for women facing similar challenges.

Lifestyle Modifications

Engaging in regular physical activity and maintaining a balanced diet can positively impact hormonal balance and overall well-being.

Studies show following an anti-inflammatory Mediterranean-style diet for six months, incorporating foods rich in essential fatty acids found in abundance in fish, nuts, and seeds, massively benefits brain and cognitive health.

A recent study found that a daily intake of 28g/1oz of nuts was associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer deaths.

Staying hydrated can reduce brain fog and minimise headaches. Simple and practical workplace interventions and education to support healthy lifestyle practices and food choices can positively influence habits and change mindsets.

Stress Management

Stress management techniques, such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, and journaling, can help women connect with their emotions and ground themselves.

Daily check-ins with oneself and practising gratitude are powerful tools to support and align healthier ways of working. Good sleep hygiene and a regular sleep routine provide the building blocks to support positive emotional well-being.

Workplaces can play a crucial part in reducing associated work stress. For instance, check in on colleagues and ask how they are ‘really’. It’s important to notice and understand why some colleagues work late – research shows menopausal women may work up to 2.5 hrs/week unpaid due to a perceived lack of productivity.

Summing Up:

Menopause is a multifaceted transition that affects women physically, emotionally, and psychologically.

By recognising the validity of emotional symptoms tied to hormonal changes, seeking support, and adopting positive lifestyle changes, women can navigate this phase with resilience and empowerment.

Open conversations can empower women to prioritise their emotional well-being.

As we continue to discuss and share knowledge about menopause, we pave the way for a more compassionate understanding that will benefit future generations.