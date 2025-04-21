Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

‘Challenging pace of the energy transition’ hits Aberdeen manufacturing

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
21/04/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockAberdeen port harbour.
The view across Aberdeen Harbour, which is home to a number of energy supply chain firms.

The “challenging pace of the energy transition” and accelerated “decline of traditional North Sea activity” are taking their toll on Aberdeen manufacturers, business leaders have said.

This follows news that Aberdeen-based Belmar Engineering had to let go of 48 workers as it entered liquidation.

Liquidator Michael Reid was appointed to manage the process with his firm, MHA, claiming that pressures from international competition, a dwindling order book and losses in recent years resulted in firm closing its doors.

An advisor to Belmar Engineering recently told The P&J that the firm went from a “£8 million a year business to having virtually no orders”.

Fellow Aberdeen manufacturing firm, Nexos, has previously spoken out about the challenges facing the region’s energy supply chain.

© Supplied by Google Maps
Belmar Engineering’s facility on Aberdeen’s Abbotswell Road.

Nexos managing director for offshore Derek Mitchell has raised concerns that the Granite City would be unable to meet the demands of a major manufacturing project if one was awarded.

Mitchell told Energy Voice: “News of Belmar Engineering’s liquidation is deeply disappointing and will no doubt come as a blow to the individuals, families, and supply chains affected.

“It’s another stark reminder of the challenges facing the local manufacturing sector in Aberdeen—and more broadly across the UK—as businesses continue to navigate high operational costs and the challenging pace of the energy transition.”

The news from Belmar Engineering marked the second instance of a north-east supply chain firm entering liquidation this month as MHA also handled the closure of Banchory’s JIQ Manufacturing Limited.

‘Companies are going to fail’

However, this is a multifaceted issue, as the leader of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) explained.

Russell Borthwick said that, despite some negative headlines in recent years, these were standalone instances and that there are also some positives coming from the region’s supply chain businesses.

The AGCC CEO said: “I think an isolated instance of one company is probably not necessarily indicative of the bigger picture.

“But what I would say is, it’s very mixed.”

From left to right, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband in Aberdeen. © Supplied by -
From left to right, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband in Aberdeen.

He said there are “good things that are happening” in the region, pointing to Nexos as an example.

But Borthwick added that disjointed UK energy policy remains a concern for the supply chain.

“Because we have chosen, politically, to accelerate the decline of traditional North Sea activity more quickly than it needs to happen and before we’ve got scale, investment. projects and jobs in renewables, we are creating a void where people are going to lose their jobs and where companies are going to fail,” he said.

Supply chain firms move overseas while looking into UK ‘abyss’

© Supplied by Nexos
Nexos offshore MD Derek Mitchell with Kevin Stewart at his firm’s Aberdeen facility.

Borthwick pointed to data from trade body Offshore Energies UK, which found that the UK is set to produce just four billion of the 13bn to 15bn barrels of oil and gas the country will need over the next 25 years.

“The companies in the supply chain that are looking at that abyss, many of them, and we’re seeing increasing evidence of this, are choosing to then pursue overseas work,” Borthwick continued.

This is something that has been welcomed by international energy hubs, he argued, as “energy regions around the world look to the supply chain in Aberdeen as being the best in the world.”

He said that there is a concern that when work is needed in the UK, firms that are seeing work in other regions “are increasingly deployed overseas and others might have gone altogether.”

Borthwick added: “When the day comes when we do eventually cut through the red tape and start to build out renewables at pace, then we might not have the supply.”

Firms must ‘adapt’ to see success

With policy pressure squeezing North Sea oil and gas firms to issue less work and renewable projects caught in doldrums, what do firms need to do to stay in the UK and prosper?

“Success going forward will depend on how well companies can adapt—investing in automation, digitisation, and modular delivery approaches that offer customers greater speed, cost certainty, and repeatability,” Nexos’ Mitchell explained.

“We’ve made this a core part of our strategy at Nexos. Through our Modular Solutions Division, we’re designing and delivering prefabricated, transportable assets that serve both traditional energy projects and next-generation infrastructure such as waste-to-energy, hydrogen, and carbon capture.

© Supplied by AGCC
A van outside Westminster calling on the UK government to headquarter its planned GB Energy in Aberdeen as part of a campaign by Aberdeen Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

“These are manufactured here in the UK—in carbon neutral facilities—and we see real opportunity for Aberdeen to become a centre of excellence for modular, lower-carbon project execution.”

With pressures nipping at the heels of Aberdeen suppliers, Energy Voice asked Russell Borthwick if UK government local content incentives are ‘too little, too late.’

He responded, pointing to the North Sea Transition Taskforce’s inaugural report by saying: “nearly but not quite, but it absolutely will require major surgery to current policy direction this year.”

‘The challenge now is retaining and modernising’

Keir Starmer’s Labour government has brought in incentives for renewable energy developers to spend more with UK supply chain firms.

Recent changes to the Allocation round scheme have introduced up to £200 million of investment to offshore wind developers for awarding work to “traditional oil and gas communities”, as the government looks to back “good jobs” under its plan for change.

Mitchell added: “Aberdeen has the talent, the infrastructure, and a legacy of world-class engineering.

“The challenge now is retaining and modernising that capability in a way that aligns with where energy and infrastructure demand is going. There’s no quick fix—but there is a path forward.”

Offshore wind jackets at Port of Nigg © Supplied by SSE Renewables
Jackets for the Seagreen offshore wind farm were manufacturered in China but were marshalled at the Port of Nigg.

Much like Borthwick, the Nexos boss called for poilcy reform and government support to ensure that suppliers up and down the UK can prosper throughout the energy transition.

“What we need most is consistency: in policy, in project pipelines, and in procurement behaviours that reward innovation, not just the lowest cost,” Mitchell concluded.

“At Nexos, we remain committed to doing our part—building capability, creating opportunities, and helping lead the shift to smarter, more sustainable manufacturing for the long term.”

