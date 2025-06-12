Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Global Underwater Hub calls for armed forces to work with UK subsea supply chain

Following the UK spending review, Global Underwater Hub has asked the armed forces to work with British subsea suppliers.

June 12th 2025, 1:50 pm
3 min read
Russian intelligence-gathering ship spotted in Outer Hebrides. Image: Royal Navy
Russian intelligence-gathering ship spotted in Outer Hebrides. Image: Royal Navy
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

The UK subsea supply chain must be a “primary partner of innovation” for the Ministry of Defence (MoD), according to Global Underwater Hub (GUH).

Following the UK government’s spending review, which reinforced defence as one of the UK’s “eight priority sectors”, GUH boss Neil Gordon has called for the government to engage with the private sector and utilise the expertise it has built up in the North Sea.

“Instead of viewing the commercial underwater sector as a supplier of last resort, the MoD must view it as a primary partner of innovation,” said Gordon.

Neil Gordon, CEO of Global Underwater Hub.
Neil Gordon, CEO of Global Underwater Hub.

This month, the UK published a strategic defence review (SDR) which detailed a “growing underwater threat from a modernising Russian submarine force”.

Gordon explained that the underwater threats facing the country are “existential”.

“A single successful attack on a key undersea cable or offshore energy pipeline could have cascading effects on our economy, energy security and society,” he said.

Gordon argued that there is a “disconnect” between those making decisions on the technologies the UK uses to defend its assets and those with the engineering knowhow, which he claimed, “is putting the country at risk”.

The issue of potential Russian attacks on UK energy infrastructure has been long-running. In 2023, the Russian-flagged ‘Nikolay Chiker’ vessel was sighted near Shell’s Brent field and the CNR International-operated Ninian platform off the east coast of Shetland.

This issue was raised in parliament by Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael when he claimed: “It’s a merchant vessel [the Nikolay Chiker], but we know that the Russian military often repurpose merchant vessels in this way.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in front of a tank © Jacob King/PA Wire
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaking to the media during a visit to Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) in Telford, Shropshire, for an announcement on defence funding. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

Defence was also given a prominent spot in chancellor Rachel Reeves’ speech in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as she aimed to “making the UK a defence industrial superpower by 2035”.

The UK’s latest spending review allocated £73.5 billion in funding for the MoD in 2028-29, under departmental expenditure limits.

The government document claimed this was a “real terms growth rate of 3.6% over SR25”.

The move will result in total NATO-qualifying defence spending being set “on a clear path to reach 2.6% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2027,” the treasury claimed.

The supply chain has the technology the MoD is looking for

© Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
King Charles inspecting an ROV at the Global Underwater Hub in 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The GUH boss said that his organisation has “already identified commercially available technologies with the potential to be adapted for defence,” removing the need for costly research and development cycles.

“In many cases, these solutions are already in deployment for offshore energy, subsea inspection, environmental monitoring and autonomous operations,” Gordon continued.

“GUH members are operating at the cutting edge of what is technically feasible – but without a significant mindset change, the UK government risks wasting a glaring opportunity with a sector that is ready and willing to engage.”

GUH claimed that the MoD’s “outdated procurement mechanisms” are being overtaken by the quickly evolving nature of the threats facing the UK.

Geopolitics demand ‘a more agile and proactive response from the MoD’

Ocean Infinity operations centre in Southampton.
Ocean Infinity operations centre in Southampton.

Underwater defence was outlined in the SDR, which said the UK will work with Australia and the US to develop “conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines that are interchangeable,” in addition to “artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber, hypersonic missiles and underwater warfare.”

Under the Royal Navy’s ‘Atlantic Bastion’ plan, the UK will work with Nato allies to defend against Russian threats by using “a Type 26 anti-submarine warfare frigate force” as well as “uncrewed surface vessels; and uncrewed underwater vehicles”.

The UK has expertise in deploying remotely operated vehicles in the North Sea for activities such as underwater inspections of assets in both the oil and gas and offshore wind sectors.

Artificial intelligence has also become a major focus of the offshore energy industry, with firms looking to use machine learning for data management.

Gordon concluded: “The scale and immediacy of the underwater threat now demands a more agile and proactive response from the MoD.”

