There is a range of challenges facing the UK energy sector, both in renewables and oil and gas, and with that in mind, Offshore Europe may be more dour than it was back in 2023.

The massive energy conference returns to Aberdeen every two years, and its last showing served as its 50th anniversary.

A lot has changed in the energy sector over the conference’s half-century, and over the past couple of years, the energy sector hasn’t been shy about sharing its grievances.

Currently, oil and gas operators in the UK contend with high taxes and uncertainty around the future of licensing as any as yet unsanctioned projects will need to consider downstream, or Scope 3, emissions when submitting environmental impact assessments (EIAs).

As for renewables, projects have been shifting to the right while grid constraints remain an issue. However, since taking power last year, Labour has doubled down on green energy commitments and has sought to support the sector.

With all this in mind, Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty discusses his predictions for Offshore Europe 2025.

Last time Offshore Europe came to Aberdeen, the show was celebrating its 50th anniversary, prompting a large turnout. Given the current state of the UK’s energy sector, do you expect the same level of engagement this time around?

© Supplied by Panmure Liberum

Ashley Kelty (AK): No – principally because there are a lot less people involved in the sector due to the negative policies of both the Scottish and UK governments, coupled with the downturn in the offshore wind sector (as reality bites).

The negative sentiment towards the sector and the continued (but mistaken) view that the sector is on its knees are likely to see less participation this time round.

What themes do you expect to see crop up over the course of this year’s conference, and are there any that are a complete departure from 2023’s show?

AK: All about UK government policy and whether the ideologies will get their way to shut down the industry, despite the financial and physical impact on UK energy security.

I’d also imagine that there will be less optimism about renewables. There will be a lot of talk about how to survive the current fiscal regime and to eke out more life for the UKCS.

With the windfall tax and uncertainty around licencing being pain points for the sector right now, do you see Offshore Europe focusing more heavily on renewables than it did in previous years?

AK: No – mainly because reality is biting and people are waking up to the reality that they are a) not cheap b) unreliable c) not a panacea.

What has been the biggest shift in the market since the last Offshore Europe?

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick

AK: More negative sentiment and a fear that the UKCS is heading towards the end far sooner than it needs to be.

Also that Aberdeen will lose its position as a centre of excellence as jobs are lost and people take their skills overseas.

Are there any announcements that you expect to be made throughout the conference, with regard to operations in the North Sea?

AK: I’d expect some puff from UK and Scottish ministers about how they support the sector- which they don’t.

I suspect that they will be given short thrift by attendees. I wouldn’t expect anything more than hollow platitudes, with the real outcomes not determined until the budget in October.

Energy has become even more of a political talking point than it was even two years ago. Do you expect more mainstream attention to be on the show this time around?

AK: Yes – the public are more aware that net zero is more about virtue signalling and that the UK government is heading for higher energy prices and less energy security, while all other nations are rowing back on climate promises.

Anything the UK does will make no difference while India, China and the US ignore emissions.