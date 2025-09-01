The first word in energy - App Image
The former navy man set to drive ASCO’s growth

September 1st 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Craig Revie of the ASCO group© Supplied by ASCO
Craig Revie is set to head business development at ASCO after a varied career.

In partnership with ASCO

In a varied career, Craig Revie has gone from navigating the high seas in the Royal Navy to managing complex offshore operations. Throughout that, his work has been defined by adaptability, precision, and a deep understanding of critical industries. Now, as he steps into his new role as ASCO’s head of business development, Craig brings more than two decades of leadership experience and a clear vision for growth.

Much of that has been shaped by his time in the military.

Craig spent 12 years in the Royal Navy, gaining technical expertise in sonar, radar and IT systems while developing leadership skills that would serve him for life. Promoted to Petty Officer at just 21, he led teams in high-pressure environments where decision-making, discipline and trust were paramount.

“Leadership in the Navy isn’t just about giving orders,” Craig says. “It’s about inspiring trust and respect. In combat or crisis situations, people follow you because they believe in you, and that comes from leading by example, strong team management, emotional intelligence, and situational leadership.”

These skills proved directly transferable to civilian life. “People from the forces are used to discipline, structure, clear processes, and high standards. In many ways, business is no different, the challenge is bringing that same discipline to commercial environments.”

Working in such high-pressure environments has also given him the confidence to know he can adjust readily to any situation.

Craig adds: “Adaptability has been at the heart of my career. Whether it was moving into a war zone at sea or stepping into a new business unit, you roll your sleeves up, make decisions under pressure, and get the job done.”

A legacy of leadership

naval warship © Supplied by Shutterstock
Craig’s leadership style at ASCO has been shaped by his time in The Royal Navy.

Craig joined ASCO in 2018 as marine services manager before progressing to his most recent role as head of specialist services. In that post, he integrated seven businesses incorporating sectors as diverse as lifting and recruitment to freight management, marine and aviation. This experience has given  him a 360° view of ASCO’s capabilities and delivered significant growth for ASCO.

Craig explains: “That operational immersion means I know what it takes to deliver for clients. I’ve seen first-hand how integrating multiple service lines can bring greater value than any one service alone.”

The next steps for ASCO

Looking ahead, Craig sees opportunities in both market diversification and geographic expansion. ASCO is well placed to support energy transition projects, decommissioning, offshore wind, and other critical industries.

“There are parts of the world where ASCO isn’t yet present, and I think we should be. We’ve got decades of transferable expertise that could bring real value in new markets.”

But for Craig, business development must be rooted in what can actually be delivered. “The best opportunities are the ones you can deliver safely, efficiently, and in a way that builds trust. My background means I know what’s realistic, and how to make it happen.”

For Craig, business development is about problem-solving, not simply chasing contracts. “In a solutions-focused business, business development isn’t just about the transactional activities of selling, it’s about identifying where we can apply our capabilities to solve complex, high-stakes problems for clients in critical industries.”

“We want to be a trusted partner, not just a supplier,” Craig continues. “That means deep listening  and understanding a client’s strategic challenges, so that we can shape tailored solutions that bring real impact to improve safety and operational efficiency.”

It’s also about integration and that’s something Craig sees as a clear strength for ASCO.

“Many contractors don’t want 50 suppliers anymore. They want fewer partners who can deliver integrated services more efficiently. ASCO is perfectly positioned for that.”

The strategy

Looking ahead, Craig sees greater diversification, a stronger international footprint, and cementing ASCO’s role as a trusted partner across multiple sectors as priorities.

He explains: “We’ve been delivering value for nearly 60 years and we’re looking forward to the next chapter. By building on our strengths and services, the opportunities to grow across multiple sectors are huge.”

For Craig, the challenge is one to relish.

As he says: “I like winning. Strategy is about setting the course and delivering on it, and I’m excited about where we can take ASCO next.”

Find out more on the ASCO website.

