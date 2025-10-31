Offshore weight limit: 5,000 North Sea workers need to trim the fat

Those working in the North Sea will be asked to shed some pounds over the next year, if they weigh over 124kg (or around 19.5 stone).

The new guidelines, introduced by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), will impact around 5% of the North Sea’s workforce, the trade body claimed.

Although 5,000 people will need to reduce their weight, it claims that “most are expected to meet the limit through gradual weight reduction”.

Under the new rules, workers must be under the maximum weight restriction by 1 November 2026.

From weight loss jabs to coastguard concerns, Energy Voice spoke with health and safety manager for OEUK Graham Skinner to tell you everything you need to know.

Concerns surrounding offshore workers’ weight have cropped up regularly in headlines over the past few years.

In December 2023, the UK’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) revealed more than a third of North Sea workers were too large to safely fit in lifeboats on UK oil and gas platforms.

© Supplied by SPE

The data revealed that 36% were more than the 100kg maximum load design per person for most lifeboats used in the sector, while an estimated 5% was above 125kg, consistent with OEUK’s numbers today.

An inspection of one platform at the time found 114 out of 120 lifeboat harnesses were “too small to fit the girth of crew members”.

It’s not just lifeboats that have become unsafe as workers get bigger, helicopter operations have needed to adapt as well.

Following fatal helicopter incidents in the early 2010s, industry “started looking at the shape of people,” Skinner said.

“And that’s when the XBR designation, extra broad, came in for people who were travelling in a helicopter to make sure they were next to a big window, so they had a better chance of getting outside.”

Offshore workers need to be 124kg or less

So, if the weight limit for a lifeboat is 100kg, why is the limit 124kg?

This comes down to the maximum winch load on Coastgaurd helicopters, operated by Bristow – a firm which also transports workers to and from offshore installations.

This is already an issue the Coastgaurd is addressing, as Skinner explained.

“Already the Coast Guard is triaging rescue based on weight,” he said.

“The Coast Guard has informed us that there have been at least two incidents where they have attended an incident, both on vessels, where the casualty has been above 124k,g and they’ve declined to winch them onto the helicopter.”

This creates further issues as helicopter paramedics have opted to stay on vessels with patients while the vessel they are onboard returns to port, meaning they are not where they are supposed to be.

The winches used in North Sea recovery operations can support 249kg, however, they need to account for the weight of a rescue worker, their equipment and a stretcher. According to OEUK, the weight of the paramedic and their equipment comes to 124.3kg.

© Supplied by OEUK

“That leaves you with 124.7 kilos for any casualty, whether it’s a health issue or they’ve been injured or they’ve been evacuated for another reason,” Skinner explained.

“Then we took off the 0.7 as a bit of a safety margin, which is very standard, and ended up at 124 kilos.”

This conclusion served as a “significant turning point” as “the legal duty on offshore installations is to make sure all people can be rescued,” the OEUK health and safety boss added.

However, it is not just the weight of offshore workers that is going up, Skinner said.

“I would say the lifeboat issue, helicopter issue, we were dealing with single symptoms of a broader issue, which is sort of mounted in society, and all the NHS data is out there about how people are getting heavier.”

‘It’s not about taking away the chips’

As concerns have been raised in the past about offshore workers’ weight, questions have been raised about the food on offer in the North Sea.

However, health experts have previously said that it is not about the time spent away from home, but rather the habits of people when they are back home.

“It’s certainly something that we’re talking a lot about, and it is fascinating,” Skinner said.

“We’re dealing with challenges around people travelling offshore that actually absolutely love chips, are fussy eaters, all kinds of things – people who only eat chips.

“So, it’s not about taking away the chips.”

To defend the menus of assets in the North Sea, the trade body’s health and safety manager pointed to evidence from across the pond.

© Image: BIG Partnership

“We’ve looked at actually not UK data, but we came across some great data from the Gulf of Mexico where people were weighed on their way offshore and on their way back onshore, and both were recorded, which isn’t exactly how the Vantage system works here in the UK,” he said.

“What we’ve found from that was that people are losing on average about two kilos during their three weeks offshore there in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Skinner said that the data gathered in the Gulf would serve as a “reasonable analogy to what we have here in the UK”.

Due to this, an “interesting point” was raised about how far industry can go to “support people” and “how much of its lifestyle choice”.

Weight loss jabs in the North Sea

Weight loss injections, or jabs, have become something of a talking point in wider society, particularly over the past couple of years.

Earlier this month, more than 2,000 knock-off weight loss injections were confiscated from a factory in Northampton, in what was described as the world’s largest seizure of dodgy jabs.

Is there a concern that mandating the weight of offshore workers will force them towards dodgy products on the internet?

Skinner answered: “The use of weight loss jabs is already quite well established medically and the criteria for them being prescribed is already clear.

“We’ve already responded because socially a lot of people are already turning up offshore wanting to take that medication offshore.

“Within our existing medical guidelines, we have measures in place to ensure that those travelling offshore have the medication that’s been prescribed properly, so not buying it from dodgy sources of the internet.”

© Supplied by Mhairi Edwards

To avoid any negative side effects, offshore workers who wish to bring their weight loss jabs offshore must stick to their usual dosage while in the North Sea.

Also, eligibility for an offshore worker to bring the injection pens with them depends on “how recently they started on the medication to make sure they’re not having some of the side effects that you’ve heard [of],” he explained.

Skinner explained that on some North Sea assets, “a large proportion of the workforce” are using this type of medication.

He added: “You might say there’s never been a better time to lose weight for people that choose to do that, but we’re also very aware that not everyone will be suitable for that kind of medication.”

This is why OEUK decided that it should give the industry a 12 month heads up on the policy change, so that those both on and off medication have time to safely shed some pounds.

Skinner’s weight loss journey

Weight loss jabs are something that Skinner himself is familiar with, as he started using them after being shocked at the scales in January.

While working on formalising OEUK’s policy, Skinner discovered that his weight had crept up to 132kg.

He said that his story is likely to be “very similar to most people out there”. Skinner explained that having children and then taking a desk job took him beyond his “fighting weight”.

© Supplied by OEUK

The OEUK health and safety manager said: “My fighting weight, I always thought it was about 120kg, I always thought that was probably where I sat.

“I didn’t weigh myself very often and next thing, I was surprised to step on the scales and find I was up at 132kg. Quite shocking, if I’d gone for my existing OEUK medical at that time, I would have been given quite a row by the doctor and would have been potentially in a place where they would have asked me to come back in a short period of time to get weighed.”

Stepping on the scales served as “nudge in the right direction” that he needed, as he said: “I knew that I was overweight, I knew that it wasn’t good for my health, I knew that there was more I could do about it, and so this was actually quite a welcome thing.”