Insights / Opinion

Reflection and self-care during the festive period

By Dr Gillian Fowler
05/12/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Gillian FowlerDr Gillian Fowler.
Dr Gillian Fowler.

As the year now comes ever-so near to closing, it is only natural that we may find ourselves reflecting on what has been, what has led us to where we are now, and acknowledging our hopes and perceptions as to what may lie ahead.

This is even more so when we may face a festive season that is emotionally challenging.

The festive season can create a flurry of excitement for all ages, with lots of planning and arrangements made for the month of December.

But this time of year is not always one that is welcomed by all, and this can be for all sorts of personal reasons.

In particular, this time of year can be hard for those who may be spending it alone, there will be many facing Christmas without a loved one as they have sadly passed away.

There may be health worries that overshadow any thoughts of festivities, and there will be others who have to work or travel, taking them away from family time and festivities.

Whether or not we may find this festive season to be mentally and emotionally challenging, we do have the ability to bring more light into our lives by being present, controlling our runaway thoughts, and allowing ourselves to welcome enjoyment and smiles to our lives, taking comfort in even the smallest of things.

This could be watching a sunrise or sunset, it may be watching the birds outside or people playing with their animals, it can be a TV programme that intrigues and brings laughter or watching a favourite film.

It may be recalling special memories with family and friends or eating favourite treats as shared with others before – there is no limit and it will be personal to each and every one of us.

The key is to allow ourselves to be aware, acknowledge and take comfort in these, helping to navigate through what may be perceived as a difficult time of year.

Whatever you may be going through, and the emotions triggered at this time of year, please take care of you.

Remove needless pressures, navigate each day as they come, celebrate the good that has been and your inner strength that has helped you get through all to date.

Accept that there may be waves of emotions – and should this happen, reach out for support.

Your health and wellbeing are precious, as are you.

Merry Christmas to you all.

