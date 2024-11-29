Scotland well-placed to secure huge hydrogen opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insights / Opinion

Scotland well-placed to secure huge hydrogen opportunity

By Gillian Martin MSP, Scottish Government acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy
29/11/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 29/11/2024, 10:03 am
© Supplied by SYSTEMGreen Hydrogen H2 gas molecule.
Green Hydrogen H2 gas molecule.

In the last few years, there has been global momentum around the development of international hydrogen markets, with countries across Europe – including Scotland – increasing both the scale and pace of the development of hydrogen production.

Scotland, due to our capacity to generate so much renewable energy – is well-placed to service future export markets for hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives at scale.

Indeed, hydrogen, which is powered by renewable electricity, could present Scotland’s greatest industrial opportunity since oil and gas was discovered in the North Sea, and play a crucial role in delivering on our country’s net zero targets.

As a relatively new and emerging sector, hydrogen is one which presents huge potential for investment and growth.

So much so in fact, that expert analysis has suggested that Scotland could produce up to 3.3 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2045, the energy equivalent of around 90% of our total current energy demand.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin during a visit to drone manufacturer Flowcopter in Loanhead, to mark the publication of the Scottish Government’s Green Industrial Strategy.

If we were to meet this ambitious scenario our country would not only be able to significantly contribute further to the UK’s energy needs, but also meet international demand.

Today marks the publication of the Scottish Government’s first hydrogen sector export plan, A Trading Nation – Realising Scotland’s Hydrogen Potential.

It outlines where the opportunities for growth lie for businesses and investors, if Scotland is to become a key producer and exporter of renewable hydrogen by 2030.

And it provides a clear framework to guide future progress in the sector.

Scotland’s hydrogen supply chain

Scotland’s hydrogen supply chain is already engaged in exporting their services and skills– through manufactured products, project support and integration services – to global markets.

However the sector has far more to contribute to our energy needs.

Earlier this year, I visited a whisky maltings in Inverness, which plans to use locally produced green hydrogen to decarbonise their operations, and the wider industry.

It is just one example of the demand I have seen first-hand for hydrogen and hydrogen related products in Scotland.

A design image of BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited's production hub (bottom left) and the planned solar farm on the former Ness landfill site (top right). Image: BP © Supplied by BP
A design image of BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited’s production hub.

So, ensuring that we have robust evidence of this growing market demand across the UK and Europe for hydrogen and hydrogen products will be central to attracting greater investment, and growth, in the production, transport and storage of hydrogen in Scotland.

Equally important to the development of a thriving domestic hydrogen sector – is ensuring that it is underpinned by a strong support chain, capabilities and skills.

Hydrogen jobs and manufacturing

It is our plan to secure and create jobs along the hydrogen value chain, not to mention the benefits which will come to communities from the large-scale manufacturing opportunities from hydrogen derived products.

And, for Scotland to export to international markets, the infrastructure and systems around hydrogen export – for example hydrogen storage facilities, and the feasibility of pipelines connecting Scotland to Ireland and Europe – will also need to be developed and improved.

It will also mean working closely with international partners to share our expertise – to help develop the sector abroad more quickly.

This will have the added benefit of supporting a just transition for people living and working in Scotland and will ensure that Scotland captures significant long-term economic benefits from hydrogen.

I am determined to unlock opportunities in hydrogen for use and export and to power the clean energy intensive industries of the future.

This will secure the role of Scottish companies in the global hydrogen supply chain and to ensure our country is well prepared to play a leading role in meeting the growing demand for hydrogen from import countries in Europe over the coming decade.

Gillian Martin MSP, is the Scottish Government’s acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy

