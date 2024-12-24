Leading environmental and social sustainability efforts in the energy sector

Although the global energy sector has seen significant steps forward in the energy transition within the past few years, there is still a long way to go to meet key net zero goals across renewables and the traditional oil and gas market.

As we head into the new year, industry professionals must recognise that achieving this transition requires more than policy and technology shifts—it demands a deep commitment to sustainability across every aspect of the industry.

This is particularly true of environmental and social sustainability structures, which can be critical for balancing operational demands.

Organisations such as ChampionX are continuing to adopt practices and technologies that address sustainability challenges.

From supporting operators’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals to implementing effective internal training programmes, measures like these can help shape the future of energy and achieve current targets whilst meeting global energy demands.

Environmental impact and the role of technology

Reducing emissions and improving environmental performance are cornerstones of the energy sector’s net-zero agenda, in Aberdeen and beyond.

Companies are increasingly leveraging technologies that provide real-time monitoring of emissions and enable more sustainable production practices.

These innovations are vital for minimising the environmental footprint of traditional energy operations while meeting growing global energy demands, bridging the gap between existing fossil fuel reliance and a cleaner energy future.

For example, in a recent project that aimed to more efficiently separate oil and water emulsions during hydrocarbon production, ChampionX deployed a newly formulated emulsion breaker which resulted in improved safety considerations, lower VOC emissions, and a lower life-cycle impact on GHG emissions.

This new formulation has since been successfully implemented in four customer locations, reflecting the industry’s objectives to develop more sustainable solutions that reduce the environmental footprint of oil and gas projects.

Additionally, ChampionX is supporting the oil and gas sector to recycle produced water from wells, helping to reduce the industry’s reliance on freshwater during operations and minimising disposal requirements.

In 2023 the company successfully deployed it’s “floc and drop” method and automated Dissolved Air Flotation units to treat over 20 million barrels of produced water across a 12-month period in the Permian Basin, where produced water is an ongoing area of consideration.

Looking towards the next generation of sustainability-focused technologies, the company has also introduced solutions that optimise logistics performance through artificial intelligence.

This has improved efficiencies and safety by utilising data-driven insights to design the optimal arrangement of delivery loads, based on chemical compatibility, and planning delivery routes across mapped and un-mapped areas.

Empowering people

Social responsibility can also be crucial in meeting sustainability goals, encompassing employee welfare, diversity, and community engagement.

A diverse and inclusive workforce fosters innovation and resilience—essential qualities for navigating the complexities of energy transformation.

ChampionX currently has ten Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) representing diverse cultures, backgrounds and experiences.

Recognising the resonance of sustainability among employees and customers alike, it set up a Sustainable Energy Empowers Development (SEED) ERG to unite like-minded individuals within the workforce who share a passion for sustainability.

© Supplied by Shutterstock

The group has grown rapidly and now has active members across the UK, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

To ensure that improvements in sustainability are continued by the next generation of the energy workforce, employing consistent training methods are also key.

Last year, over 500 people leaders completed training on the foundations of CI leadership and more than 1,800 members of the team participated in regional CI conferences globally.

The company also hosts an annual “Development Month” to encourage personal and professional development, with events and workshops built around themes aligned with ChampionX’s cultural and developmental needs, including sustainability and employee wellbeing.

The path forward

Technology and innovation continue to be key drivers to meet net zero goals, enabling companies to reduce emissions, optimise resource use, and support customers in adopting more sustainable practices.

However, the transition also hinges on a people-centred approach that delivers a more diverse and knowledgeable team that can carry sustainable practises as central to their approach as we navigate an ever-evolving market.

The energy sector’s commitment to sustainability will determine its ability to remain relevant and competitive in a rapidly changing world.

By taking bold, collaborative steps, the industry can ensure it delivers cleaner, more sustainable energy for future generations.