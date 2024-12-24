Red Zone monitoring on offshore rigs: a sea change in safety and collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red Zone monitoring on offshore rigs: a sea change in safety and collaboration

By Mathew Perry
24/12/2024, 7:00 am
© Image: Salunda/BIG PartnershipThe Crew Hawk red zone monitoring tool created by Salunda.
The Crew Hawk red zone monitoring tool created by Salunda.

2024 has been a transformative year for offshore oil and gas safety, with Red Zone monitoring becoming a cornerstone of operational best practices.

It’s a shift that has been building for years, but this is the year it hit the mainstream.

Red Zones—the high-risk areas around heavy machinery and moving loads—are among the most hazardous on any offshore platform.

Improving the monitoring of these zones is no longer optional; it’s imperative.

The rise in collaborative working groups and the development of cutting-edge technology underscore how seriously the global industry is taking this issue.

Wearable devices, for example, which integrate seamlessly into real-time location monitoring systems, enhance situational awareness and alerts workers when they encroach on hazardous areas.

Similarly, combining audio, visual, and vibrational alerts to create a multi-layered warning system further reduces the likelihood of human error.

Feedback from presentations I have made in recent months, in Brazil and the Middle East, indicates that drillers and operators increasingly see the value of these lifeline technologies.

© Supplied by Salunda
Salunda chief executive Alan Finlay.

Monitoring equipment provides the visibility and immediacy that allows teams to respond quickly, mitigate incidents, and build a culture of accountability.

Enhanced compliance, fewer near-misses, and an overall reduction in operational downtime are proof that investments in Red Zone monitoring are paying off.

What I find truly encouraging is the cultural shift. Conversations about Red Zones have moved from reactive troubleshooting to planning.

Safety collaboration

Equally important is the newfound willingness to collaborate. Operators who once viewed safety as a competitive differentiator are now recognising that shared knowledge benefits everyone.

Joint initiatives and cross-company working groups are demystifying best practices and setting new benchmarks for safety.

By extending monitoring technologies to other areas of work such as well interventions and workover, operators can proactively manage risks in environments where hazards are heightened by constrained spaces. .

While the strides made in 2024 are significant, there’s still work to be done. For one, data integration remains a challenge.

Some Red Zone monitoring tools continue to operate in silos, limiting their ability to provide a holistic view of operational safety.

© Supplied by BP
BP’s ETAP Facilities, North Sea.

Greater interoperability—between platforms, technologies, and operators—will be key to taking Red Zone monitoring to the next level.

And, of course, the human factor cannot be overlooked. Training and education will remain critical, no matter how advanced the technology becomes.

Workers need trust these systems and also understand their role in the broader safety ecosystem.

Red Zone monitoring is no longer a concept of the future; it’s a reality that is saving lives today.

As we look ahead, the challenge will be to build on the momentum of 2024—to refine the technology, deepen industry collaboration, and ensure that safety stays at the forefront of offshore operations.

The tools are in place. Now it’s up to all of us—operators, engineers, and decision-makers—to ensure they’re used to their fullest potential.

Offshore work will always involve risk, but with the right technologies and a commitment to continuous improvement, we can ensure that those risks are minimised like never before.

Red Zones will remain red, but they don’t have to be synonymous with danger.

