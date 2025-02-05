Tackling mental health as a young professional

This article is my reaction to the damaging narrative that “student years are the best years of your life”, while also casting light on some of the challenges facing young professionals that may impact their mental health, and discussing how I have personally overcome such barriers.

“These will be the best years of your life!”

These infamous words have been recited to children and students for decades. Used as a prompt to remind the youth to appreciate what they currently have, and acknowledge that life may not be so straightforward in the ‘real world’ of work, this phrase always comes with good intentions.

However, with little over 15 months in full-time employment, I am here to argue against what I believe to be a negative and damaging narrative, and to provide some much healthier insight in order to encourage other young professionals.

While I agree that life as a student can be one of month-long vacations, easier flexibility and a generally more relaxed day-to-day schedule, I want to contradict this narrative that the ‘real world’ is nothing more than a place of 9-5s, deadlines and Excel sheets.

When I started full time work in September of 2023, this exact narrative had been drilled into my head. The fun was well and truly over, I thought, and the joys of life were going to end before I knew it. I had so much anxiety to enter what appeared to be a very big, and a very bad, world.

This couldn’t be further from the truth, and whilst I cannot speak on behalf of my entire generation, I would say that this could be a real deterrent towards young people considering full-time work options after graduation.

I believe that, as a whole, we need to raise awareness of the benefits of full-time employment to students and others considering entering the world of work, to boost morale and reduce significant anxieties towards embarking on such an adventure.

A little over a year on from entering the world of work, I can honestly and truly say that starting my career has been one of the best things to ever happen to me – and my mental health. Not just in terms of career progression, but in creating a life to be passionate about, a group of colleagues who take genuine pride in watching me grow, and a job rewarding in each and every aspect.

It’s beyond realm to describe all I have learnt and how much I have grown in this year. From an overwhelmed and self-doubting student who had never sent a work email before, to someone who is so confident and passionate about the work I do.

Entering full-time employment for the first time can be hard, to say the least. We are in an environment we have never experienced before, working through challenges and trials that we have never previously encountered.

My best advice for tackling challenges as a young professional that may have a negative impact on our mental health and confidence is: let excitement override all else.

Let excitement override all other emotions. Yes, it can be terrifying, and a catalyst towards imposter syndrome, to work alongside inspiring and experienced individuals, but it is truly a privilege to learn from such talented colleagues. My colleagues have taught me some of the most valuable lessons in my career – and also my life.

At 23, I know all too well the fear that many young professionals face of not knowing how the rest of our career is going to pan out – but how exciting is it to ponder the possibilities of what could still be yet to come?

This shift in mindset, from fear and self-doubt to true and honest excitement for life and my career, has resulted in three job titles in 15 months of work, and landing my first ever managerial role at the start of this year.

The best thing about full-time work is that it provides you with a new passion for life; new goals and excitement for the future, where the sky is the limit and there is always room to be better. As a colleague, as a manager in my role, and as a person.

Our journey has only just begun and there is room for all of us young professionals to thrive. Be excited and grasp every opportunity with both hands. Perhaps, just maybe, these could be some of the best years of our lives.