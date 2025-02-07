Why waste water is key to sustainable hydrogen production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insights / Opinion

Why waste water is key to sustainable hydrogen production

By Colin Lindsay, Scottish Water Horizons developer and hydrogen services manager
07/02/2025, 7:00 am
© SYSTEMgreen hydrogen investment
Green Hydrogen H2 gas molecule.

As the world transitions to cleaner energy sources, hydrogen is emerging as a cornerstone of the green energy revolution.

It is versatile, efficient, and capable of decarbonising hard-to-electrify sectors such as heavy industry and transportation.

However, producing hydrogen through electrolysis requires significant amounts of water – a challenge in a world facing growing water scarcity.

The key to solving this lies in treated final effluent (TFE) – the treated waste water discharged from treatment plants every day.

Unlike natural water sources which are becoming less predictable due to climate change, or drinking water which is essential for societal needs, TFE offers a sustainable and reliable alternative.

TFE is consistently treated to a high standard, ensuring a stable quality that simplifies pre-treatment processes for electrolysis.

In contrast, natural water sources such as rivers or lochs often fluctuate in quality due to rainfall, runoff or pollution, increasing operational costs and risks for hydrogen producers.

© Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Low water levels at Holl Reservoir in Leslie after long spell of hot summer weather in 2022.

Meanwhile, using drinking water for large-scale hydrogen production is both wasteful and unsustainable, particularly in regions already facing water shortages.

By reducing reliance on freshwater sources and repurposing what is typically a ‘waste’, TFE supports a circular economy and ensures that essential water resources are preserved for critical needs such as drinking and agriculture.

It is a resource that grows as urban populations expand, making it a resilient and scalable solution for meeting the demands of hydrogen production in a water-constrained world.

Beyond its sustainability, TFE offers further opportunities.

Co-locating hydrogen production facilities with waste water treatment plants optimises existing infrastructure, reducing transportation and logistical costs.

Additionally, the oxygen produced during electrolysis can be repurposed to enhance waste water treatment processes or support nearby industries, creating a resource-efficient ecosystem.

© Supplied by Scottish Water
Colin Lindsay, Scottish Water Horizons developer and hydrogen services manager.

Building public trust in water resource management is also crucial.

Repurposing TFE for hydrogen production demonstrates a commitment to conserving freshwater for essential needs while showcasing responsible and sustainable water use.

This approach demonstrates how industrial growth can align with environmental responsibility, proving that sustainable progress is possible.

TFE is more than just treated waste water – it’s an untapped resource ready to drive the green energy transition.

By supporting hydrogen production, TFE conserves freshwater, promotes a circular economy and ensures a reliable water supply in an uncertain future.

If we’re serious about building a sustainable hydrogen economy, now is the time to rethink how we use water.

TFE offers a smart, scalable solution that benefits the environment, industry and society.

Embracing this approach unlocks the full potential of the hydrogen revolution, proving that no resource should ever go to waste.

Colin Lindsay is the developer and hydrogen services manager at Scottish Water Horizons 

Recommended for you

Tags