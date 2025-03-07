The beautiful link between applying for jobs and our mental health

I don’t think anyone will doubt there’s a very strong distinction between what we do for work, and for our mental health.

The jobs that we do, and everything that comes with them, play a huge part in our lives.

From the aspirational and emotional side, the desire to develop, succeed and do something meaningful, to the physical side, with the need to provide and enjoy the life we want to live.

To achieve the career utopia we seek, we need to head into the sometimes-dreaded recruitment process.

Yep, we need to apply for jobs.

But while it’s understandably approached with trepidation, what is sometimes overlooked is that through applying for jobs, a chance to work on our wellbeing and mental health arises.

Which in the long run gives us better odds in achieving our career goal.

I know there are challenges in finding a job, but to make that next career step, no matter why you are looking for something new, we must stop and check in with ourselves.

This is your career. You’re doing this for you and your world. Others benefit from the work we do, but this is for you first and foremost.

No career will progress, no application will be sent, no interview will be attended, without you, in whatever fashion you prefer, asking yourself: “What do I want to do next?”

Questions like “Who am I?”, “What do I offer?”, “Why do I want to do this?” will follow.

Deep, meaningful, thought-provoking, personal questions. Questions that lead you to answers and actions that positively impact your life.

Which, if done meaningfully, can only be good for our mental health.

Very rarely do we give ourselves time to check in with what’s really important.

We are all guilty of bypassing our feelings and living on autopilot in this ‘back-to-back meetings’ and ‘wearing many hats’ world we live in.

And like me, you’ve likely felt the impact of not stopping and taking a breath.

Applying for jobs gives you the onus to do just that and provide a wonderful opportunity to use that period of career reflection to your advantage, for your mental health and career.

And when what we do for work is so important, we really should give ourselves the space to get this right. To look inward, and plan outward.

How this impacts our job search

Once we’re in that positive mindset of feeling driven, purposeful, grounded, and self-aware, then we’re onto the next step.

In any job search, we must connect to wants, needs and goals. Tap into values, traits, experiences and skills.

Recall achievements, challenges that have been overcome and relationships formed. The hard and good times.

The process will then ask you, what’s next for you? What do you want to do? Why do you want to do it? How will you make it happen?

That’s an empowering place to be. Truly connecting with who you are and what’s important. And believe me, CV’s, cover letters and applications become much easier and enjoyable when you’ve stopped and done all the above.

In your own way. For you.

You deserve to feel confident and focused. Your search deserves clarity and a plan.

Then it becomes: “Who do we want to do it for?”

Because if we’ve joined all the dots, have a reasonably clear vision over what’s next, that can only lead to us applying for the jobs that we actually want to do.

And here’s the thing, that’s what employers want.

To be seen as you deserve and give yourself the best chance of being ‘selected’ for an interview, we must tell the people reading our applications who we are.

Tell employers why you are applying for their role. Managers will only ever hire someone who they believe wants to be there.

All the experience in the world won’t get you the job if the attitude and commitment doesn’t match.

This is exactly how job hunting and hiring should go. You confidently aligning to your and the employers’ needs, and the employer understanding you, right from the ‘I’d like to apply for the position’ on your cover letter.

It’s not always smooth, but if we’ve truly connected with ourselves, what you want to happen can only end positively.

Through giving your mental health some attention, the applications, interviews and even how you respond to any rejections, you’ll be in a good headspace.

That can only be a good thing for ourselves, those close to us and our future employers and colleagues.

Enjoy the job search. You deserve it.