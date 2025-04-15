British Steel: Is reality finally dawning?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insights / Opinion

British Steel: Is reality finally dawning?

Greg Quinn questions government strategy for British Steel while wondering if the same mismanagement will hurt the North Sea.
Ryan Duff By Greg Quinn
15/04/2025, 7:00 am
© BloombergBritish Steel plant in Scunthorpe.
Emissions from chimneys at the British Steel Ltd. plant in Scunthorpe.

Well that was quite the weekend wasn’t it? An Emergency Session of Parliament approved the Government’s plans to take over the Scunthrope Steel Works, and now we have talk of the Royal Navy being deployed to ensure supplies of raw materials can get to the plant to allow it to continue to operate!

Firstly, let me state that I fully support plans to ensure the UK retains a national steel production capacity. This is a strategic industry.

But I am amazed that we have gotten to the stage where we nearly allowed Scunthorpe’s Chinese owners to shut it down, whilst at the same time ensuring we cannot produce domestically the coking coal needed to fire the plant.

The decision last year by secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband, to refuse to approve a mine in Cumbria, which could have supplied this, is coming home to roost.

What does this mean for Aberdeen and the north-east?

Let’s start with the obvious question – why Scunthorpe and not Grangemouth?

A good question indeed, and one which some would say demonstrates an ongoing contempt in Westminster for Scotland.

But the reality is we do have other refineries across the UK, and there is potential capacity there.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t an argument to keep Grangemouth operating in the way it currently does, and the Government does need to answer why it does not merit support. That, however, is a different discussion for a different day.

What we now need to look at are the lessons from Scunthorpe for the North Sea and domestic production of oil and gas.

Anyone sitting looking at the world today, upended by President Trump’s ‘America First/Make America Great Again’ trade strategy, should understand one key thing – we are in a different place, and globalisation is not what it once was.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
US President Donald Trump playing golf at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire during his visit to the UK. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

That means the days when it was sensible policy to look to source goods/resources from the cheapest place and not produce them yourself are not now applicable for certain industries.

There are always industries which are strategically important for national security reasons. Steel is one of them, but you need to make sure you also have security of supply for what you need to fire the furnaces, with no domestic coal production, we no longer have that.

Energy is another area where security of supply is vital. If we didn’t understand that after Putin invaded Ukraine we have no excuse not to after the events of the last few weeks.

It makes no sense for the UK to leave some three billion barrels of oil equivalent under the North Sea whilst we import oil and gas from countries (who may not always be our friends) at four times the carbon cost (so much for our desire to be more climate conscious).

And yes, we will never produce enough oil to meet all our current and future needs but as OEUK has made clear, we could get to a point where we produce about half of that demand. A better state of affairs, as we work towards transition, than our current situation.

UK to ‘seek renewed relationships with old friends’

President Trump’s approach has upended global trade. It is time for us to both seek renewed relationships with old friends (such as Canada and the EU) whilst also doing what we can to maintain and increase domestic production where we can.

Oil and gas is an obvious resource where we can increase production. If we can get away from the ideology and dogma of those who think the UK can lead the way on climate change globally, regardless of the damage we do to ourselves in the process.

But yes, we can lead the way. We can show how to undertake a just transition. The Norwegians are doing a good job of this without the harmful types of policies we currently have in the UK. We can do the same. But we need to do it with our eyes wide open.

By paying lip service to oil and gas in Scotland, implementing some very unpopular policies, and not engaging on Grangemouth with the same vigour they have with Scunthorpe, the Westminster Government continues to show contempt for Scotland.

© Supplied by Aodhan Consultancy L
Greg Quinn OBE.

After the General Election last July, it looked like Labour would be a shoo-in in the Holyrood elections next year. No more.

People may have had enough of the SNP, but when they look at the alternatives, what do they see? Anas Sarwar must be holding his head in despair. And before Conservatives start crowing, best they look at what they did to help destroy the oil and gas industry.

What this all means is that any sensible, pragmatic politician looking at the world today should be thinking that just as saving Scunthorpe Steel is in the national interest, then ensuring the longevity of oil and gas is also.

This is no time for ideology. This is the time for leadership and doing what is best for the UK. Will our politicians (in Westminster and Holyrood) listen?

Greg Quinn OBE is a former British Diplomat who has served in Estonia, Ghana, Belarus, Iraq, Washington DC, Kazakhstan, Guyana, Suriname, The Bahamas, Canada, and Antigua and Barbuda in addition to stints in London.

He now runs his own government relations, business development and crisis management consultancy: Aodhan Consultancy Ltd

Tags