What training for a marathon has taught me about wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insights / Opinion

What training for a marathon has taught me about wellbeing

May 8th 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
A lot of mental preparation is needed to train for a marathon.© Supplied by Space Solutions
A lot of mental preparation is needed to train for a marathon.

Sophie Taysom, Space Solutions

I ran in the London Marathon this year.

That’s 26.2 miles with over 50,000 people on one of the most well-known marathon courses in the world.

Taking part led to me celebrating another checkmark on my lifetime bucket list.

They say persistence pays off, and after six times on the ballot, I found out on 3 February that my place was confirmed.

That left me just 12 weeks to train, and what I’ve learned in that time is how our bodies and minds are so much stronger than we think.

Marathon training has pushed me to limits I didn’t know I had and then showed me I could push beyond them.

I discovered the journey was not just about running, the most valuable lessons were found in the training and the quiet determination that will get me to the start line.

© Supplied by Space Solutions
Sophie Taysom, Space Solutions.

Exercise really does make us happy

We know stress and anxiety levels are at record highs, and we also know that exercise is one of the best ways to manage our mental wellbeing.

Research shows that after just 15 minutes and nine seconds of exercise, people start to feel a positive uplift.

Now, a marathon is a bit longer than 15 minutes, but it’s a starting point.

Each run releases a cascade of neurochemicals—endorphin boost, increased serotonin, and cortisol reduction—all nature’s own stress relievers.

During the longer weekly runs, I felt my anxieties dissolve with each mile.

A simple escapism to get me away from the daily mental stimulations.

I was getting outside, away from home and work, and was given a feeling of freedom and control in a world which at times can feel overwhelming.

Between constant notifications, family responsibilities and work, finding time for myself initially felt selfish.

But I’ve learned that this time isn’t about prioritising myself over others, it’s about mapping time so everything else can fit properly.

Those hours of training weren’t stolen from my family, friends and life commitments; they were investments that made me more present, more patient, and more productive in all aspects of life.

© Supplied by Krisztian Elek/SOPA
Around 56,000 runners took part on the 45th London Marathon.

We just need to show up

Marathon training isn’t about speed; like anything in life, it’s about showing up.

On the darkest training days, jogging through that driving Scottish rain and questioning my sanity, I discovered that consistency transforms the impossible into inevitable.

The discipline of sticking to a plan, without excuses, builds a resilience that extends beyond running.

A marathon isn’t for everyone, but consistent commitment to your wellbeing is universal.

While countless books explore running for mental health, reading alone doesn’t create change. The hardest part is always taking that first step.

Today, I invite you to pause for five minutes and ask: what’s one thing can I start tomorrow that could still be part of my life in three months, a year, or three years?

Start slow, be consistent, and trust the process. Your own finish line awaits.

Tags