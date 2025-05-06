It seems to me that with recent electoral victories for Reform UK in England, and Ed Miliband’s comments implying that anyone who goes against net zero is a Reform UK supporter, we are entering an unfortunate period in British politics.

A period where things start to focus on what is wrong, who is doing it, and why the ‘other side’ is to blame.

It reminds me a little of growing up in Northern Ireland, where things revolved around whether you were ‘themuns’ or ‘usuns’. That worked out hugely well …

So what we need is a mature and sensible debate. One which focuses on what needs to be done as opposed to one that blames others for problems.

We are all part of the solution – whether (like me) you think we are abandoning oil and gas too soon, or whether you support the net zero approach.

Because ultimately what we have to do is remember one thing. This is about the people of Aberdeen, the north-east and the UK. The workers impacted by policies, and the consumers impacted by higher prices.

This is not a time for ideology. It is a time for pragmatism, realism and understanding.

The first part of that is beginning to understand that we cannot abandon oil and gas overnight.

We need to continue to exploit those reserves we have to meet (as OEUK says) some 50% of our energy needs. That provides stability of supply and security from the vagaries of others – and in this modern world of President Trump, we should not underestimate the impact of vagaries.

It also means we need to listen to those who warn about the impact of abandoning oil and gas.

Be they union leaders such as GMB General Secretary Gary Smith, or Norway’s Energy Minister, Terje Aasland. These are not extremists. These are sensible, rational people – like many others who urge caution and thoughtfulness.

At the same time, we do need to have a real plan for a ‘just’ transition, which uses the time oil and gas buys for us to move the supply chain (and its workers) into supporting renewables and alternative sources of energy.

That means transitioning to wind and solar. But it also means other fuels such as hydrogen and nuclear – yes nuclear. We need to get away from the ideology that is opposed to that.

Where better to demonstrate all of this and lead this than Aberdeen and the north-east? The engine which has driven Britain’s oil and gas industry which has unbeatable knowledge of working in the deep sea and in overcoming a myriad technological challenges.

This is an area where renewables and alternative fuels are increasingly important – be it the Vattenfall wind farm off the Aberdeenshire coast, planned hydrogen at Kintore, or the work being done by ETZ just beyond South Harbour.

Every time I drive into Westhill, I read the sign proudly proclaiming that it is a centre of subsea excellence. And whilst I am a relative newcomer to Aberdeen and the north-east, I also take pride in how this region has been the driver of much UK prosperity.

It is time that that contribution is recognised through a thoughtful and realistic plan for transition. One which avoids the dogma, the vilification and the false claims being thrown about by all sides. One which recognises that whilst change is needed, it cannot happen overnight and what it means to understand that.

Whilst there are extremists on both sides (as there is with everything), I am convinced the majority of us with differing views want the same thing – to see Aberdeen and the north-east prosper, develop and lead the world, as it did on oil and gas.

But to do so means all sides need to be realistic. To accept that we need to make the most of oil and gas, to realise that climate change is real, and to understand that we all need to work together if we are going to figure out how best to do that for all of our sakes.

The call by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) for the First Minister to put the economy first in its Programme for Government is eminently sensible.

Let’s agree to use that as a starting point for discussion and to help ensure the progress we all want for this region.

Because to not do so will consign us to myriad problems going forward.

Greg Quinn OBE is a former British Diplomat who has served in Estonia, Ghana, Belarus, Iraq, Washington DC, Kazakhstan, Guyana, Suriname, The Bahamas, Canada, and Antigua and Barbuda in addition to stints in London.

He now runs his own government relations, business development and crisis management consultancy: Aodhan Consultancy Ltd