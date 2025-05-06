Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reform UK vs Labour: A ‘mature and sensible debate’ needed for net zero

Geg Quinn calls for a sensible debate on the UK's journey to net zero that avoids the 'extremist' views from both sides.

May 6th 2025, 11:52 am
4 min read
Refrom UK leader Nigel Farage and secretary of state for energy and climate change Ed Miliband being called for a debate on net zero policy.© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
Greg Quinn OBE

It seems to me that with recent electoral victories for Reform UK in England, and Ed Miliband’s comments implying that anyone who goes against net zero is a Reform UK supporter, we are entering an unfortunate period in British politics.

A period where things start to focus on what is wrong, who is doing it, and why the ‘other side’ is to blame.

It reminds me a little of growing up in Northern Ireland, where things revolved around whether you were ‘themuns’ or ‘usuns’. That worked out hugely well …

So what we need is a mature and sensible debate. One which focuses on what needs to be done as opposed to one that blames others for problems.

We are all part of the solution – whether (like me) you think we are abandoning oil and gas too soon, or whether you support the net zero approach.

© Supplied by Owen Humphreys/PA Wi
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage poses outside The Waterford Lodge, Morpeth, in Northumberland, whilst on the local election campaign trail.

Because ultimately what we have to do is remember one thing. This is about the people of Aberdeen, the north-east and the UK. The workers impacted by policies, and the consumers impacted by higher prices.

This is not a time for ideology. It is a time for pragmatism, realism and understanding.

The first part of that is beginning to understand that we cannot abandon oil and gas overnight.

We need to continue to exploit those reserves we have to meet (as OEUK says) some 50% of our energy needs. That provides stability of supply and security from the vagaries of others – and in this modern world of President Trump, we should not underestimate the impact of vagaries.

Donald Trump signs an executive order to start reciprocal tariffs on many other nations © Shutterstock Feed
Donald Trump signs an executive order to start reciprocal tariffs on many other nations, effective at midnight, on April 3, 2025.<br />Image: Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew Leyden/ NurPhoto/ Shutterstock

It also means we need to listen to those who warn about the impact of abandoning oil and gas.

Be they union leaders such as GMB General Secretary Gary Smith, or Norway’s Energy Minister, Terje Aasland. These are not extremists. These are sensible, rational people – like many others who urge caution and thoughtfulness.

At the same time, we do need to have a real plan for a ‘just’ transition, which uses the time oil and gas buys for us to move the supply chain (and its workers) into supporting renewables and alternative sources of energy.

That means transitioning to wind and solar. But it also means other fuels such as hydrogen and nuclear – yes nuclear. We need to get away from the ideology that is opposed to that.

Where better to demonstrate all of this and lead this than Aberdeen and the north-east? The engine which has driven Britain’s oil and gas industry which has unbeatable knowledge of working in the deep sea and in overcoming a myriad technological challenges.

© Supplied by Aberdeen and Grampia
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Russell Borthwick at Westminster. Image: AGCC

This is an area where renewables and alternative fuels are increasingly important – be it the Vattenfall wind farm off the Aberdeenshire coast, planned hydrogen at Kintore, or the work being done by ETZ just beyond South Harbour.

Every time I drive into Westhill, I read the sign proudly proclaiming that it is a centre of subsea excellence. And whilst I am a relative newcomer to Aberdeen and the north-east, I also take pride in how this region has been the driver of much UK prosperity.

It is time that that contribution is recognised through a thoughtful and realistic plan for transition. One which avoids the dogma, the vilification and the false claims being thrown about by all sides. One which recognises that whilst change is needed, it cannot happen overnight and what it means to understand that.

Vattenfall's Aberdeen Bay Windfarm. Supplied by Vattenfall
© Supplied by Statera Kintore Hydrogen.
ETZ Campus outline

Whilst there are extremists on both sides (as there is with everything), I am convinced the majority of us with differing views want the same thing – to see Aberdeen and the north-east prosper, develop and lead the world, as it did on oil and gas.

But to do so means all sides need to be realistic. To accept that we need to make the most of oil and gas, to realise that climate change is real, and to understand that we all need to work together if we are going to figure out how best to do that for all of our sakes.

The call by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) for the First Minister to put the economy first in its Programme for Government is eminently sensible.

Let’s agree to use that as a starting point for discussion and to help ensure the progress we all want for this region.

Because to not do so will consign us to myriad problems going forward.

Greg Quinn OBE is a former British Diplomat who has served in Estonia, Ghana, Belarus, Iraq, Washington DC, Kazakhstan, Guyana, Suriname, The Bahamas, Canada, and Antigua and Barbuda in addition to stints in London.

He now runs his own government relations, business development and crisis management consultancy: Aodhan Consultancy Ltd

