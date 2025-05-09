Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insights / Opinion

Grid queue: Lay of the land for renewables developers is still unclear

One of the biggest changes for developers waiting for a grid connection will be demonstrating they have secured land rights to keep their place in the queue.

May 9th 2025, 6:00 am
3 min read
Pylon tower© Shutterstock / mangojuicy
Pylon tower

Andrea McLellan

Renewable energy developments can only export the electricity they produce to the grid if they have a grid connection. This has created a large queue of developers waiting for a connection date for their projects, which can extend to over a decade in the future. This backlog is causing significant uncertainty for developers and strain on some renewable projects preventing their construction from being progressed.

Once they are in it, developers rarely leave the queue even if they ultimately decide that their project isn’t viable.

As the queue currently operates on a “first come, first served” basis, it means that viable and ready-to-build projects can be delayed longer than necessary.

To help address these lengthy delays and enable new clean energy projects to secure grid connections, a new grid queue management system is being developed by the National Energy System Operator (NESO). Expected to be introduced this summer, this new system aims to ease the current bottleneck by allocating “confirmed connection dates, connection points and queue positions” to projects which are deemed viable and ready to progress over those which don’t meet its criteria.

One of the biggest changes for developers will be demonstrating they have secured land rights to keep their place in the queue when satisfying the milestones known as “gate 2”.

While this new initiative will be welcomed across the renewables sector, it raises several issues for project developers to consider including how they negotiate new land agreements.

NESO has been clear that nothing short of a signed option agreement will be required for projects to qualify for a grid position under gate 2 – an exclusivity agreement or heads of terms will no longer suffice. Although NESO is clear that only projects that are demonstrably viable will keep their place in the grid connection queue, how they will resource enforcing the criteria and what it might mean for specific option terms is less obvious at this point.

Section 8 of the gate 2 criteria covers the detailed checks and requirements for securing land rights, including evidence of option agreements, leases, or existing ownership. NESO methodology will require both new and already queuing projects to submit a readiness declaration, red line boundary and evidence of secured land rights, whether this is by acquisition, lease or an option to lease.

There are, however, questions over how NESO will fulfil its obligation to check all evidence submitted. Further clarity is also needed on whether this process will result in an unmanageable backlog that creates a new type of delay for projects that are genuinely ready to proceed.

NESO is open to flexibility of how option terms are structured but has yet to confirm key details around projects requiring the consent of third parties, including lenders or agricultural tenants, which can take a long time to obtain.

It has been confirmed that developers will not be required to have secured all land rights including the project’s cable route or details of land used for non-energy purposes. Clear guidance that access rights can be secured later would however be welcome by project developers, alongside clarity on how Scots Law processes to secure options will be catered for, where these diverge from the rest of the UK.

Renewables projects which have already been assigned a grid connection date but don’t meet the gate 2 criteria may be deemed unviable. Developers must therefore ensure they meet the milestones that will be set out by NESO and monitor ongoing compliance or risk their place in the queue.

To mitigate risk, we are likely to see developers bringing forward the timing of negotiations so that project land rights are secured well ahead of planning submission. It will be essential to implement a clear land rights strategy which includes heads of terms aligned to the gate 2 milestone requirements. Negotiating option and lease agreements, which balance the interests of both the landowners and developers, will also be critical to avoid protracted land negotiations which might risk the project’s place in the queue.

Following Ofgem’s approval of the gate 2 methodology published by NESO last month, we hope to see greater clarity on key issues including the checks and policing of land agreements to ensure the integrity of the new process. Ensuring these details are expediently set out will enable Scotland’s renewables sector to thrive and bring more clean energy capacity to the grid.

Andrea McLellan © Supplied by CMS
Andrea McLellan

Andrea McLellan is Of Counsel and renewable energy specialist at law firm CMS.

 