Did DEI die or has its progress gone unseen?

This Sunday (25th), will mark the fifth anniversary of the tragic death of George Floyd, a pivotal moment that ignited conversations around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) like never before.

In 2020, a profound wave of recognition swept across organisations, compelling them to confront issues they had long avoided.

From the symbolism of black squares to the dismantling of longstanding statues and public demonstrations like ‘taking the knee,’ it seemed as though a collective awakening had taken place.

However, as we enter 2025, the momentum of 2020 appears to have dissipated. Many corporations now seem to be scaling back their commitments to DEI, particularly following the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

This political shift has prompted significant rollbacks in DEI initiatives among major US firms, and we have felt this impact at AFBE-UK, albeit to a lesser degree.

One partner with close ties to the US government revealed that all DEI commitments are currently on hold, while another expressed their struggle to navigate an increasingly indifferent climate towards diversity and inclusion.

Some organisations are even opting to abandon DEI programmes altogether, while others have proposed rebranding initiatives that once proudly fell under the DEI umbrella.

It is crucial to acknowledge that, although this pushback is predominantly happening in the US, the ripple effects can inevitably shape attitudes in the UK.

Research conducted by Apella Advisors and Find Out Now highlights that 53% of respondents believe it would be detrimental if British companies reduced their DEI commitments because of any US anti-DEI agenda.

The survey further revealed a concerning trend: older individuals and men were more likely to support Trump’s stance.

Despite these challenges, a recent survey of over 1,000 UK organisations paints a more optimistic picture: 74% of businesses currently have a DEI programme in place.

Notably, 26% of these firms have increased their funding for DEI initiatives compared to the previous year, while one-third maintain stable budgets for their programmes.

Some organisations are even opting to abandon DEI programmes altogether.

As a co-founder of AFBE-UK, an organisation dedicated to enhancing ethnic representation within engineering, I am often asked for insights on the current climate surrounding DEI.

It is imperative that we all reaffirm our commitment to these vital conversations and not allow external pressures to undermine the progress we have made.

Here are a few thoughts worth considering when thinking about the DEI pushback.

Diversity and the Resistance Against It: A Historical Perspective

The discourse around diversity and the resistance to it is not a contemporary phenomenon; it has deep historical roots.

For those newly immersed in this dialogue, it may seem like a recent development, but the voyage toward greater inclusivity has been underway for decades, fundamentally shaping our society and workplaces in ways that have become so ingrained, they are often taken for granted – even by the most traditionally minded among us.

Take, for instance, the landmark Blind Persons Act of 1920 in the UK, borne out of the historic march from Leeds to Trafalgar Square led by the National League of the Blind.

Similarly, the Disability Discrimination Act of 1995 emerged after three intense years of protest from groups like the Disability Action Network (DAN) and Campaign for Accessible Transport (CAT). These legislative victories were not given; they were earned through direct action, always spearheaded by those directly affected.

© Supplied by AFBE-UK

Furthermore, consider the evolution of workers’ rights: the establishment of the two-day weekend was not merely a legislative gift—it was the culmination of relentless activism throughout the 19th century, which necessitated reduced working hours and mandated breaks.

In 1968, Mahesh Upadhyaya, an Aden-born electrical engineer, made history by bringing the first-ever discrimination case to court under the newly enacted Race Relations Act. This bold move was met with scepticism from some of his peers.

The societal transformation that ensued has made overt bias increasingly rare, allowing us to witness tangible benefits from this change in mindset.

While we still have considerable work ahead, it is essential to recognise that we are already reaping the rewards of a more integrated society.

The divide in our journey

However, not everyone has joined this journey toward inclusivity. The discourse around performative allyship and inauthenticity is valid, yet it masks deeper issues.

Many immersed in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) culture often exist in echo chambers, leading to manufactured consent where dissenting opinions are suppressed.

This creates a climate where language policing becomes the norm, and individuals feel pressured to adhere to an unspoken code dictated by activists and amplified through social media. Consequently, this environment stifles open dialogue and understanding, with polling results often skewed by social desirability bias.

It is essential to recognise that we are already reaping the rewards of a more integrated society.

The current pushback against DEI initiatives has given voice to many who may have once gone along with an agenda to which they never fully subscribed, allowing them to express their reservations.

Merit vs. DEI: A false dichotomy

© Supplied by Clarke Cooper/DCT

Surveys, like the one conducted by Apella Advisors, reveal that opposition to DEI is most pronounced among younger, working-age individuals.

Critics argue that DEI undermines meritocracy in applicant selection, perpetuating the misconception that these initiatives lower standards to benefit the underrepresented.

This perception, further fuelled by misunderstandings surrounding positive action versus illegal positive discrimination, reinforces the notion among many that DEI efforts disadvantage them.

The Complexity of Activism

While the rationale for diversity in business has been extensively documented, not all initiatives labelled as DEI are genuinely transformative.

Many corporate commitments arise not merely from a moral imperative but also from a business case perspective.

Despite mounting evidence highlighting the numerous advantages of diversity, some so-called DEI initiatives have devolved into little more than virtue signalling, serving as platforms for self-promotion.

Some participants have openly admitted to utilising DEI activism to gain visibility, while others have touted their diversity initiatives as the pinnacle of their professional ingenuity, particularly following high-profile events like the death of George Floyd.

© Supplied by Carol Guzy/ZUMA Wire

Such initiatives, which prioritise recognition over advancing social justice, raise fundamental questions about their actual impact on both organisations and society at large.

In light of the increase in superficial initiatives, the DEI backlash is not only understandable but arguably justified to a degree.

Yet, amidst this pushback, it is crucial to acknowledge that meaningful changes have been achieved that are likely here to stay.

The mantra of wanting “DEI to DIE” might resonate in certain circles, but it risks discarding the vital progress that has been made.

Anticipating Unintended Consequences

The rising awareness around diversity is not merely a passing trend; it signifies the continuation of a long-established trajectory from which all of us benefit.

Reversing this course could lead to unintended consequences – an idea best encapsulated by G.K. Chesterton’s metaphor of the fence.

In his words: “There exists in such a case a certain institution or law; let us say, for the sake of simplicity, a fence or gate erected across a road. The more modern type of reformer goes gaily up to it and says, ‘I don’t see the use of this; let us clear it away.’ To which the more intelligent type of reformer will do well to answer: ‘If you do not see the use of it, I certainly won’t let you clear it away. Go away and think. Then, when you can come back and tell me that you do see the use of it, I may allow you to destroy it.’”

Let us be cautious in our approach to reform, ensuring that we do not dismantle the very foundations of progress built through decades of struggle and advocacy.

Dr Ollie Folayan MBE, Co-Chair of AFBE-UK Scotland, leads diversity initiatives with hubs in Aberdeen and Edinburgh. With over two decades of experience in the energy industry, he specialises in process safety and risk management and co-founded AFBE-UK.

AFBE-UK is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in engineering and technology. It empowers students and professionals from ethnic minority backgrounds to excel and thrive in their careers through impactful programmes and mentoring initiatives including Transition and NextGen. The organisation aims to address the skills gap in the UK’s engineering sector and inspire the next generation of talent.