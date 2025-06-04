Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insights / Opinion

The power of doing nothing: why slowing down might save your sanity

June 4th 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Post Thumbnail

Steve Beedie, Unspoken Wounds

The energy industry is built on speed. Production, innovation, deadlines, technology, and everything’s always moving forward.

There’s pride in being part of it, and I get it. I’ve been around this world long enough to know what progress smells like: oil, sweat, and pressure. But I want to open my first column not by revving the engine, but by inviting you to hit the brakes.

This might sound strange coming from a speaker and consultant who’s built a career on momentum and pushing boundaries. But I’ve realised something that’s not often said in meetings or on rigs: sometimes the bravest thing you can do is stop.

Not forever. Just for a moment.

© Supplied by Unspoken Wounds
Steve Beedie, Unspoken Wounds.

Let me paint a picture. You’re knackered. You’ve smashed out another 60-hour week, caught up on your targets, troubleshooting, teams, emails, and family messages piling up back home.

You tell yourself it’s just the job, the life, the industry. But deep down, you’re quietly burning out. Maybe not always burning, but often heating up and feeling the increased pressure.

There’s this unspoken pressure, isn’t there? To keep going, to be more, do more, and give more. We hear it wrapped in buzzwords like “progress” and “performance”.

Before you know it, you’ve broken your own rules. You skip the gym. You stop phoning your pals. You miss your kids’ bedtime again. You forget what it feels like to sit still without guilt.

So here’s my radical proposal: slow down. Not forever. Just for a day.

Take a day with no agenda. No goals. No washing to put on. No dishes to clean. Nothing but you, breathing. Be gloriously unproductive.

In Italy, they have a phrase I love: “Il dolce far niente”—the sweetness of doing nothing. A concept that might seem like a crime in the high-performing energy world, but let me tell you, it’s not. It’s medicine.

I’m not talking about laziness. I’m talking about stillness. About rest. About choosing, just for a moment, not to be productive. Not to chase, but just to be.

This isn’t theory. I’ve lived it. I’ve worked offshore, travelled, and sat on stages sharing stories of trauma, resilience, war, and hope. I’ve seen what happens when we run ourselves into the ground. I’ve seen what happens when strong men and women crack under the weight of “keeping up.”

And I’ve learned to treasure the day with no tasks. I’m a big fan of chick flicks, by the way. Aye, consider that useless information now public record. But there’s a line in one of them that says it best: “We rarely get to do nothing.” And when we do, we rarely enjoy it without feeling like we’re falling behind.

So I’ve started taking those days more seriously. Not because I’m lazy. But because I want to last, and when I slow down, something magical happens—my mind clears, my body softens, and I remember what I’m doing this all for.

© Supplied by Unspoken Wounds
Steve Beedie, pictured here speaking about PTSD, has worked offshore for more than 10 years.

Now, you might be asking: what does this have to do with energy?

Everything.

What’s the point of being at the forefront of global energy, leading science, pioneering technology—if you never get to feel any of it? What’s the point of earning big if your nervous system is fried? If your soul is disconnected? If your life is a blur?

Energy isn’t just about resources. It’s about people. And people need space to breathe.

So here’s my first offering to you in this column: take the pressure off. Choose a day, any day – even just half a day – and do nothing. Not “meditate” or “journal” or “strategically recharge.” I mean, actually, nothing.

Let your mind wander. Watch the clouds. Sit with your thoughts. Stare at the sea. Listen to your breath. Try to just be with yourself and the people around you, with zero need to fill the spaces of the hourglass.

Because when you do, you’ll discover something extraordinary. Underneath all the noise and speed, your truest energy. Your clarity, your fire, your joy, was waiting there all along.

Let’s be the kind of industry that honours that kind of power too.

