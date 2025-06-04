Is it too late for a ‘just transition’ in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insights / Opinion

Is it too late for a ‘just transition’ in Aberdeen?

June 4th 2025, 7:00 am Updated: June 4th 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Offshore crews at the Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland.© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DCT
Offshore crews at the Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland.

Brian Wilson

It is a bit late in the day to describe the Just Transition Commission’s report on Aberdeen and the north-east as a wake-up call. Anyone who wanted to be woken up has had plenty of time to think about it.

Instead, it crystallises what everyone knows to be the case – there has been no “just transition” and, without a radical change of direction, there is not going to be one. The transition will continue, but justice has featured only in the political rhetoric.

The outcomes are now upon us, and the longer the delay in recognising that realities need to be addressed, the more damage will be done and lasting bitterness engendered. Some common sense has to be restored in recognition of how events, domestically and globally, are unfolding.

We do not need the intervention of Donald Trump any more than we ever needed the Greens to dictate policy. Indeed, the urgent priority is to exclude extremes from the debate and look at purely practical arguments and consequences.

The Just Transition Commission, which is a Scottish Government body, could scarcely have been clearer: “There is still no transition plan for oil and gas workers. Industry, business, workers and communities need government to establish more favourable conditions for an orderly transition by setting out a clear plan”.

That is a shameful confession given all the false promises, based on nothing more than lip service to a “just” transition. The past cannot be rewritten, but the immediate penance lies in working with the North Sea industry to reduce the pace of decline, rather than accelerate it, as the zealots demand.

The Commission report puts the failure to plan the transition in its proper time context. This is not something that has leapt up at us within the past year or even five.

The North Sea has been in decline for 15 years. The potential for renewable energy to replace, or even exceed, the number of jobs it provides has been increasingly clear.

That created – and still does – a process to be managed and an opportunity to be maximised. It should have been a guiding principle throughout this period that the transition should evolve at a pace which recognised the social and economic consequences that would flow from getting it wrong.

Instead, the debate has been driven by sloganising – first by the SNP’s virtue-signalling “presumption” against new oil and gas licences which the incoming Labour government was daft enough to adopt; positions which created a false dichotomy between progressing towards net zero while slowing the decline of fossil fuels and rise of import dependency.

© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DCT
GMB union national secretary Gary Smith.

I have asked before and ask again – how can any minister in either the Scottish or UK government look across the North Sea to Norway, where they are issuing exploration licences as if they are going out of fashion while building their renewables base, and say: “They have got it wrong and we, the unco’ guid, have got it right”?

Failure to plan the transition to renewables extends far beyond Aberdeen or the relationship with oil and gas, as the Just Transition Commission report also makes clear.

As I pointed out here previously, we are now confronted with a back-to-front process – the ScotWind licences were sold without the infrastructure in place or certainty of projects proceeding.

Question marks remain about their viability without major policy changes that developers are demanding.

Huge costs and disruption are driven by projects which remain hypothetical. There is no supply chain in place, so the vast majority of equipment will come from overseas.

As Gary Smith, general secretary of the GMB union, put it: “We seem to have fired the starting gun without being race ready”.

The UK does not have enough trained workers and supply chains to meet the 2030 deadline, while £46 billion of cable contracts have been awarded without domestic manufacturing capacity.

All this is happening in piecemeal fashion in the absence of overarching plans, at national or local levels, which adds to the public’s sense of alienation from a process which nobody really comprehends.

The Just Transition Commission recommends: “The Scottish Government should initiate urgently a planning process for sites and regions by setting out the scope, core objectives, principles, roles and responsibilities, and governance arrangements to enable rapid progress in bringing together key stakeholders to begin joint planning efforts”.

Again, it should beggar belief that such a fundamental plea for a coherent, planned approach is necessary at this juncture.

Yet without it, the certainty is that the vast majority of economic opportunity presented by a “just transition” will be lost to Scotland, while communities in the frontline will pay a disproportionate price without commensurate benefits.

We are told, and I am willing to believe, that the Scottish and UK ministers most directly involved – Gillian Martin and Michael Shanks – are working in a more harmonious spirit than has existed within memory. Whether others are prepared to buy into that approach is more questionable.

However, the politics could be taken out of this critical situation if the Scottish and UK governments were prepared to bury differences long enough to admit they have both been wrong, and that a “just transition” must finally start to mean what it says on the label.

