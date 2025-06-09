The term net-zero has lost all currency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insights / Opinion

The term net-zero has lost all currency

It’s time to end net-zero nonsense, says advisor Tom Gillingham

June 9th 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Tom Gillingham© Supplied by Charlotte Street Par
Tom Gillingham is a partner with Charlotte Street Partners

Tom Gillingham

Even if you support a green economy, the term net-zero has lost all currency

This is not a big reveal of climate denialism on my part, instead it’s pure frustration about how net zero’s ubiquity is becoming a net negative.

Overused by proponents, and weaponised by opposition, these two words are playing their part in sinking transition aspirations.

At its heart, the phrase “net zero” is a communications nightmare. “Net” has – at best –vague tax connotations and, at worst, it sounds like a deliberate fudge. “Zero” doesn’t exactly scream opportunity or aspiration either.

Despite worming its way into almost every utterance about our energy future, this shortcut is increasingly failing to connect.

Like “low-traffic neighbourhoods”, “15-minute cities” or even – whisper it, “woke” – it’s become a shape-shifting bogeyman in the hands of various political interests.

It can be whatever people want it to be, and not in a good way.

Opposition to the concept of “net zero” has become a rallying cry for populist politicians who have seized upon its vagueness and negative sounding-ness to attack. Speaking in Aberdeen, Nigel Farage once again called for scrapping “net stupid zero” – a rallying cry as his party climbs in UK and Scottish polls.

On the other side, politicians, organisations and charities feel obliged to pepper speeches with “net zero”, almost regardless of topic. This empty repetition nullifies the impact. The positive case can only be made by actually talking about people, or miraculous engineering, or the tangible differences that renewable technology drives.

When someone who wants to make the case for climate policies, or renewable projects says “net zero” and stops, they’re depriving the audience of things they care about whilst also leaving a vacuum to be filled.

While the UK public is still broadly supportive of climate change policies, an erosion is underway. Earlier this year, the Tony Blair Institute found that: “Net-zero policies, once seen as the pathway to economic transformation, are increasingly viewed as unaffordable, ineffective, or politically toxic.”

So, what’s the alternative?

Speaking at All Energy last month, Andrew Lever from the Carbon Trust hinted at the change that’s required to reconnect with disillusioned audiences. He said they’re no longer leading on climate change, instead they talk about the “greatest opportunity for global prosperity”.

Cleaner air, cleaner water and lower emissions can easily be framed as highly beneficial byproducts of the technology needed to power the tech we all use daily, end our overexposure to international price shocks and – in time – reduce all of our bills.

Not quite as catchy as a two-word phrase, but there’s a secondary point here. The casual use of “net zero” also breaks a key rule of good communications by essentially creating a blank canvas, onto which a listener can project their own preconceptions, rather than what it does or enables.

Future energy opportunity, job security, energy prosperity. If there is a need to be snappy, then any one of these terms starts to show more of the working than ‘net zero’. And showing that working is critical.

The climate debate, and renewable deployment more broadly face a gathering storm of opposition. To engage with the substance of the debate, rather than the other side’s characterisations, leaders must be brave enough to admit “net zero” is a communications shortcut that is no longer worth taking.

