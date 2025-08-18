The global energy sector stands at a turning point, navigating a wave of challenges including political and financial instability, climate urgency and the pressure to decarbonise without leaving communities behind.

From supply chains to social licence, from cost to carbon, the complexities we face are real. But there’s another current running through the energy industry, often less visible, but just as vital – the wellbeing of the people driving the transition.

As the pace of change accelerates, so too does pressure on our workforce. Long hours, uncertainty and adapting to relentless transformation take their toll, not just on operations, but on minds and morale.

A 2023 IADC report revealed that 40% of offshore workers have experienced suicidal thoughts whilst on duty, and nearly a third meet the clinical threshold for depression.

© Supplied by Dr Gillian Fowler

In Scotland alone, poor mental health is estimated to cost the economy £8.8 billion each year – a stark reminder that the impact is far-reaching.

Within offshore energy and seafaring sectors, where isolation and risk are already part of the job, mental health and wellbeing must be part of the conversation – not an afterthought.

There has certainly been progress, but stigma, embarrassment and, at times, a lack of understanding and support still remain.

The knock-on effect may not always be obvious, but unless circumstances improve, it remains there – like a pressure cooker taking on more and more until the overspill is visible – and can be catastrophic.

This month, Aberdeen sees the return of SPE Offshore Europe, and its theme of Unlocking Europe’s Potential in Offshore Energy is timely.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick

Hopefully, it will speak to more than technical capability. The UK and our European counterparts have the knowledge, talent and innovation to lead and build an even brighter future, but unlocking our true potential means unlocking people – by supporting resilience, fostering psychological safety and creating space for open, human conversation.

This is needed more than ever as redundancies, further uncertainties and other changes sweep across our industries and country.

The recent Tall Ships event in Aberdeen, with its theme Winds of Change, was a fitting metaphor.

It reminded us that progress often begins with the courage to shift direction – to embrace not just new technologies, but new mindsets.

To succeed, we must collaborate across sectors, borders and silos. We must move from problem-spotting to solution-seeking.

And crucially, we must learn to listen, not just hear – and be courageous in talking. About what’s working. About what’s not. About sustainability, inclusion, innovation – and yes, mental health and wellbeing.

Let’s ensure we not only encourage but play a positive part in our workforce always being seen, heard and supported, because when we support the people behind the progress, we don’t just survive, we can thrive – in all areas of our lives.