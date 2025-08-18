The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insights / Opinion

Unlocking Europe’s offshore energy potential – and a healthier future

As Offshore Europe is set to return to Aberdeen, Dr Gillian Fowler urges industry to "play a positive part in our workforce always being seen".

August 18th 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
SPE Offshore Europe at PandJ live exhibition centre© PRESS AND JOURNAL
The North Sea's official exhibition and conference SPE Offshore Europe at PandJ live exhibition centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Dr Gillian Fowler

The global energy sector stands at a turning point, navigating a wave of challenges including political and financial instability, climate urgency and the pressure to decarbonise without leaving communities behind.

From supply chains to social licence, from cost to carbon, the complexities we face are real. But there’s another current running through the energy industry, often less visible, but just as vital – the wellbeing of the people driving the transition.

As the pace of change accelerates, so too does pressure on our workforce. Long hours, uncertainty and adapting to relentless transformation take their toll, not just on operations, but on minds and morale.

A 2023 IADC report revealed that 40% of offshore workers have experienced suicidal thoughts whilst on duty, and nearly a third meet the clinical threshold for depression.

Dr Gillian Fowler. © Supplied by Dr Gillian Fowler
Dr Gillian Fowler.

In Scotland alone, poor mental health is estimated to cost the economy £8.8 billion each year – a stark reminder that the impact is far-reaching.

Within offshore energy and seafaring sectors, where isolation and risk are already part of the job, mental health and wellbeing must be part of the conversation – not an afterthought.

There has certainly been progress, but stigma, embarrassment and, at times, a lack of understanding and support still remain.

The knock-on effect may not always be obvious, but unless circumstances improve, it remains there – like a pressure cooker taking on more and more until the overspill is visible – and can be catastrophic.

This month, Aberdeen sees the return of SPE Offshore Europe, and its theme of Unlocking Europe’s Potential in Offshore Energy is timely.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick
The last Offshore Europe marked the event’s 50th anniversary.

Hopefully, it will speak to more than technical capability. The UK and our European counterparts have the knowledge, talent and innovation to lead and build an even brighter future, but unlocking our true potential means unlocking people – by supporting resilience, fostering psychological safety and creating space for open, human conversation.

This is needed more than ever as redundancies, further uncertainties and other changes sweep across our industries and country.

The recent Tall Ships event in Aberdeen, with its theme Winds of Change, was a fitting metaphor.

It reminded us that progress often begins with the courage to shift direction – to embrace not just new technologies, but new mindsets.

To succeed, we must collaborate across sectors, borders and silos. We must move from problem-spotting to solution-seeking.

And crucially, we must learn to listen, not just hear – and be courageous in talking. About what’s working. About what’s not. About sustainability, inclusion, innovation – and yes, mental health and wellbeing.

Let’s ensure we not only encourage but play a positive part in our workforce always being seen, heard and supported, because when we support the people behind the progress, we don’t just survive, we can thrive – in all areas of our lives.

Tags