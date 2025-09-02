East Wenatchee provides the model we should adopt

The debate in the north-east of Scotland on the future of the North Sea drags on.

Is there oil and gas still to be recovered? Of course there is, but is it enough to guarantee energy security without imports? Absolutely not, and it’s highly unlikely – even if we unleashed a major exploration campaign using all the latest generation tools, including AI – that we could reverse that.

Should we be exploiting what’s left? Categorically, and we should be using the skills and talent we’ve amassed to achieve the seemingly ever-elusive goal of the so-called just transition, and yes, we should be implementing a tax system that ensures that happens.

But let’s be clear, oil and gas production peaked 25 years ago. There’s no going back, even if the oil price hits new highs.

I wish we in the north-east of Scotland could talk about the future of offshore energy with the same intensity and passion as we do about how we might halt the decline of oil and gas production.

The fate of the oil and gas industry seems to carry far more weight than Scotland’s almost complete failure to capitalise on energy’s next big things.

Just for clarity, when I talk about capitalising on energy’s next big thing, I mean designing, developing, and manufacturing the sector critical hardware needed to make the energy transition happen and provide those long-term skilled job and export opportunities we so desperately need, because that’s how you become a genuine leader in any sector rather than the fictional one some keep claiming we are.

We’re quite capable of doing that, given the right leadership and strategy and if we’re prepared to put the effort and investment in.

It’s still being claimed almost daily by the government that both offshore and onshore wind still holds huge potential for the north-east of Scotland. I used to agree with that, but I don’t now.

Why? Because I’ve realised the complexities of government-imposed rules and conditions, together with the necessity of retaining gas as backup, means it can’t possibly fulfil the promise of cheap electricity or deliver the energy security and resilience consumers deserve.

Worse, it’s obvious now that it isn’t going to deliver the tens of thousands of high-skilled, high-wage long-term jobs promised because we haven’t developed the indigenous manufacturing base that’s needed to do that.

Operators would even prefer to buy Chinese turbines than invest in UK or Scottish turbine manufacturing, and the government won’t interfere.

Offshore wind’s main problem is that it’s entirely grid dependent, and every recent major storm confirms that you can build as many offshore or onshore wind farms and associated battery storage systems as you like, but it still won’t guarantee your energy security or resilience.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said some 70,000 homes lost power after Storm Floris in early August and said it was “the most damaging summer storm in recent memory”.

Then there’s the issue of curtailment, where generators are paid to turn off their systems because their output can’t be used locally or moved to where it might be required.

So far this year, Scotland has had 4TWh of wind energy curtailed at a cost of over £116 million.

That’s equivalent to the total demand of every home in Scotland for the first six months of 2025. Hence, the push to expand the national grid.

The fact is that the entire concept of grid-connected offshore and onshore wind is strategic nonsense.

According to the National Grid’s “Beyond 2030” plan, grid expansion is going to cost us all £58 billion.

I would put money on that figure increasing closer to £80bn or more if the job ever gets done, and it will be funded mostly by consumers through their bills, even though the main beneficiaries will be the privatised – often overseas or city-owned electricity companies.

However, if you were lucky enough to live in the small town of East Wenatchee in Washington State in the super capitalist USA, you’d be able to experience the benefits of community-owned and controlled electricity utilities – one of which is that they use excess energy from their hydroelectric plant to power a 5MW electrolyser.

The hydrogen it produces is stored and sold through their own refuelling station for a mere £3 per kilo, which is what it costs them to produce it. So, you can fill your car in minutes for around £20.

I like that because it’s blown a big fat hole in the ludicrous argument that you can’t use hydrogen in your car because it’s inefficient, costs too much and so on and so forth.

Just keep it out of the hands of the corporations, then it works like a dream.

If we switched our priority in the UK away from “big grid” and adopted the US public utility small or even off-grid approach, using local generation or scaled down to household level generation based on small wind and rooftop solar, plus hydrogen production and storage to protect against the damage caused by the increasing number of storms, what then to do with big onshore and offshore wind?

The answer really is obvious. We use it to solve another developing problem, namely the lack of water by powering large-scale desalination plants and to power and provide cooling water to coastal-based data centres and of course for producing green hydrogen for storage and industrial use.

The North Sea will survive and prosper. Just not in the way we thought it might.