The North Sea Gryphon battle precedent blow for Aberdeen

The Gryphon lawsuit, in which TotalEnergies won the right to decommission the floating vessel, will be another blow to Aberdeen and set a dangerous precedent for how future cases are handled.

August 27th 2025, 7:00 am Updated: August 27th 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
A sunrise behind a black silhouette of the Gryphon A FPSO.© Supplied by TotalEnergies
Sunrise from the Gryphon A FPSO.

Jeremy Cresswell

The Gryphon judicial review decision will be debated for years to come within the UK’s oil and gas sector and the legal profession, including law college classrooms.

TotalEnergies won its UK High Court battle on August 12 to decommission the Gryphon floating production storage and offloading (FPS) vessel, leading to the shutdown of five tied-back oilfields, the loss of around 200 jobs, and collateral damage inflicted on the North Sea supply chain.

In practical terms, it is clear that Aberdeen will be dealt yet another blow, with UK oil and gas production lurching downwards yet again and the abandoned reserves tally growing.

Critics blame the Labour government’s aggressive net zero agenda, pursued by energy secretary Ed Miliband, for the result.

Net zero places the reduction of carbon emissions above energy security and economic stability as a priority.

It is increasingly seen as a wreckers’ charter rather than a benefit.

The manner in which chancellor Rachel Reeves has sought to wring every short-term penny possible in taxes from the North Sea has hardly helped either.

What is especially worrying about the UK High Court determination is that it sets a precedent for others to follow and could literally lead to the premature destruction of this still strategically essential domestic resources industry, long before low carbon energy is ready to take over.

As has been said many times over, the premature death of UK oil and gas will lead to an even bigger import bill for a country massively saddled by debt.

Now, to explore what precedent means.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (left) and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband (centre) sat at a meeting of the National Wealth Fund Taskforce with papers in front of them. © Supplied by Justin Tallis / PA W
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband at the announcement of the establishment of the National Wealth Fund.

I had this hammered into my skull at the Law Society of England and Wales, Braboeuf Manor law college in the early 1970s, when I thought I wanted to become a lawyer.

According to Lord Leggatt in his Harris Society Annual Lecture on precedent at Keble College, Oxford, on April 28 last year: “Precedents have been important in English law for as long as records of decided cases have been kept and consulted.

“Indeed, it seems plain that in any age the essential purpose of publishing and reading case records and reports must be to enable reliance of some kind to be placed on past cases. And when judges know that their decisions may be relied on as precedents, that feeds into their approach to decision-making.”

But how come the Gryphon decision was made in an English Court, as Gryphon comes under Scottish jurisdiction?

Well, yes, part of the UK waters is directly under English legal jurisdiction, while other areas fall under Scots law, based on a 1968 line of jurisdiction.

The overall legal framework is the Petroleum Act 1998, which vests ownership of all oil and gas rights in the Crown, with the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) granting licences to companies to explore and extract resources.

Let’s recap the essence of the review in which the UK High Court heard minority stakeholder in the Maclure (7.6%) and Ballindalloch (8%) fields, Nobel Upstream, argued its case for stopping TotalEnergies’ previously filed decommissioning plan for the Gryphon FPSO from June 3-5.

Nobel claimed that the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) approval of TotalEnergies’ decommissioning plan did not follow its statutory duty to maximise the economic recovery of oil and gas from the UKCS.

Exterior view of the headquarters of TotalEnergies with their logo on the building in the bottom left corner. © Supplied by Shutterstock / HJBC
Exterior view of the headquarters of TotalEnergies in Courbevoie, Paris.

The company argued that stopping production at the FPSO would leave around $300 million (in value) of known oil and gas reserves in the ground and cost the UK over £150 million of tax revenues.

Also, it warned that the case marked an inflexion point in that it would be the first time the economic recovery duty has been tested in the courts in this way.

There is no doubt that the Gryphon determination has set a dangerous precedent for UK domestic oil and gas production from the North Sea.

It is a result that every NGO with a mission to destroy Big Oil activity in British waters is already roundly welcoming and will use as a wrecking ball at every opportunity.

Today’s UK oil and gas industry is a very different animal from what it was during its heyday when majors and super-majors pretty much dominated production, exploration and so forth.

Today, production hubs where multiple fields, many of them small, are drawn together through production centres such as Gryphon are commonplace.

According to a report prepared by Westwood Global Energy Group for Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), there are currently 67 hubs producing or under development, with each hub representing a complex set of infrastructure needed to produce and transport oil and gas to onshore terminals.

OEUK warns: “The report shows the next five years are crucial for slowing the rate of decline from existing hubs of infrastructure, with three of the largest hubs based West of Shetland.”

Far from every hub is an analogue of Gryphon, but the writing is surely on the wall for any minority stakeholder that dares to challenge an operator that has decided to pull the plug on a struggling hub.

You can be sure that the Gryphon precedent will influence how future judgments will pan out, should there ever be another Gryphon-style challenge.

