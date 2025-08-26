Aberdeen, oil and gas, and Offshore Europe

We are fast approaching Offshore Europe, the biennial energy show held at P&J Live.

Every time this event comes along there is talk about it being of great importance.

No doubt every such event is, but this year we are in a different place.

The Westminster government is, despite some platitudes to the contrary, hostile to oil and gas, the industry is losing hundreds of jobs a month, and the bridge to a just transition is crumbling.

In the face of all that, what impact might OE2025, the theme of which is ‘Unlocking Europe’s Potential in Offshore Energy’, have?

Speaking about OE2025 in AGCC Chamber News on 21 August, David Whitehouse, chief executive of OEUK, said: “A balanced approach [to energy provision] is essential.

“The pathway to net zero must support both domestic oil and gas and the rapid scaling of renewables. Until renewable capacity can fully meet demand, oil and gas remain part of the mix.

“Overlooking domestic resources not only increases our reliance on imports, but also risks higher-carbon supply, fewer UK jobs and reduced tax revenues.”

© Supplied by Aodhan Consultancy L

I would say that anyone who knows anything about the UK energy business would fin it hard to argue with this.

And lots of people (in addition to David) have been saying the same thing (including me) ad infinitum.

However, to be brutally honest, it feels like we are screaming at the wall and that no amount of logical argument or facts and figures will change any of that.

However, I must say I am happy to see that the Minister for Energy, Michael Shanks MP, is now on the programme for the opening plenary of OE2025.

The Minister will join Andreas Bjelland Eriksen – the Minister for Climate and the Environment from Norway, and the Lord Provost of Aberdeen as the senior politicians speaking.

© Erikka Askeland/DCT Media

Elsewhere, as far as politicians are concerned, the Conservatives and SNP are also to be seen with Kate Forbes MSP giving a Keynote address on the first day.

OE2025 takes place against a background of President Trump’s July visit to Aberdeen and his very clear comments about how we should be making better use of our oil and gas, and the comments of the US Ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, in The Times earlier this month: “You still have enormous fossil fuel potential not only in the North Sea, but there are big shale fields on shore in Lincolnshire. And you buy gas from Norway and they get it from the North Sea.”

He added: “I am not against renewables, but you must use all your assets, because the 21st century is a big consumer of electricity with AI and data centres. … I don’t ever see a world where we are totally off fossil fuels.”

© Supplied by Offshore Europe

Meanwhile, as we wring our hands about future licensing and net zero, Norway (so often the sensible adult in the room) is talking about restarting oil and gas licensing.

The Norwegians have the correct approach to the reality of the modern world. They understand the importance of climate change and transition.

But they know this cannot happen overnight and that existing oil and gas reserves must be used to fund that ‘just transition’.

No one can claim Norway has not, and is not, investing in renewables.

In short, they realise the world is a difficult place, that energy security is important, and that a mad rush to renewables and net zero without a transition plan in place really isn’t a good idea.

We would do much to emulate them.

© Bloomberg

Yet we are where we are. The question is: can we make Westminster listen and will Minister Shanks leave Aberdeen with a more sympathetic view?

With dwindling ‘windfall tax’ revenues, will the Chancellor see sense (despite her interview in the Press & Journal on 1 August)?

I wish I knew the answer to that and I would love to hope that logic and good sense will see through.

But the seemingly ongoing refusal to listen to logical argument whilst still driving on with the ideological approach to net zero baffles me.

Sometimes it appears this government is hell-bent on the road it is taking, regardless of the impact.

Will OE2025 change any of that?

It will, no doubt, provide more logical argument and facts and figures.

But in the absence of senior government attendance, there will be no-one to hear it – even if we think they might actually want to.

Greg Quinn OBE is a former British Diplomat who has served in Estonia, Ghana, Belarus, Iraq, Washington DC, Kazakhstan, Guyana, Suriname, The Bahamas, Canada, and Antigua and Barbuda in addition to stints in London.

He now runs his own government relations, business development and crisis management consultancy: Aodhan Consultancy Ltd.