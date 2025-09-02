This week’s Offshore Europe is described as “one of the most pivotal” in the event’s 52 year history.

Let’s hope that it will pivot us all towards greater confidence and clarity about the direction and delivery of energy policy.

One of my own hopes is for it to act as a platform for positivity about the future of North Sea oil and gas. This need not be at the expense of anything else.

But as each month passes, it makes less and less sense to accelerate a process of natural decline that is already well underway.

There is going to be no Trumpian reversal of policy towards either fossil fuels or renewables. Nor should there be.

There are huge opportunities opening up, not least for the North Sea, in carbon capture, hydrogen and offshore wind.

The UK government deserves praise for the commitment with which it is pursuing them.

But they do take time – and that is why it’s so important to be sensitive not just to the speed of transition but also the balance between its ‘from’ and ‘to’ elements.

In other words, people whose jobs depend on getting that right are entitled to see hard evidence before they commit to believing in it.

I was pleased to hear the Energy Minister, Michael Shanks MP, using that word “balance” in evidence to a Commons committee before the recess.

“The balance we want to get right”, he said, “is making sure the natural decline that is already happening in oil and gas goes at the same pace as the increase in investment we are making into offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and decommissioning work”.

That’s very sensible. The question for the government arises if it transpires that “the same pace” is not being maintained.

If that seems likely, then there is no shame in adjusting policies accordingly – not in order to escape from agreed objectives but in order to give authenticity to the claim of ‘transition’.

The problem with this debate for too long is that it has been set around polarised positions which are then more difficult to retreat from, when what common sense dictates is reappraisals in light of realities and evolving global and national factors.

As usual, Offshore Europe will attract visitors from all over the world.

Many of them will come from countries and state companies which are pursuing new licensing rounds for exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

From Norway to Angola to Guyana, there’s not much sign of pulling back.

In our global village, outputs from these will generate the same or, in many cases, more emissions than our own North Sea industry.

The UK can, and should, be at the forefront of advocating to these and other producers that a transition from fossil fuels is necessary – but our leadership should not also necessitate the burden of self-harm.

It is ‘transition’ we claim to be leading on and if we want to persuade others that this is both possible and desirable, then they are more likely to be impressed when they come to Aberdeen by evidence it can be achieved in an orderly fashion which gives equal value to both sides of that transition, and tailors policy accordingly.

That seems to be the spirit which the industry itself is adopting.

In advance of Offshore Europe 2025, David Whitehouse of OEUK – who chairs the event organisation – said “discussions will focus on transitioning the offshore energy sector from rhetoric to action, emphasising the growth of offshore wind, hydrogen and CCS to support energy security and the UK supply chain”.

He also said: “It is an important time for the UK’s oil and gas industry. Decisions being made today will not only shape the North Sea’s future but also profoundly impact jobs, communities and companies across Europe”.

It was time, said Mr Whitehouse, to “reframe the conversation surrounding our future energy.”

There is surely enough common ground, within these sentiments and those of Mr Shanks, for industry and government to make progress by identifying what works for both without any sacred commitments being sacrificed.

We have indeed had enough rhetoric, and now it is outcomes that matter with their direct human consequences.

Earlier this year, the government published a consultation paper on the future of the North Sea.

Much of it was positive, exciting and in line with what Mr Whitehouse was also talking about.

The tone of references to oil and gas has also, I perceive, changed significantly over the past 15 months.

“Our oil and gas sector has attracted major international investment, significantly contributes towards our economy, and directly employs tens of thousands of highly skilled workers right across the UK”, it positively gushes.

“The sector’s engineering and offshore expertise is internationally renowned, supporting areas from subsea robotics to high-performance computing.”

All perfectly true. But the paper then tangled itself in contradictions in order to justify an absolutist position.

It explained, for example, how well served we are by gas interconnectors, begging the question of why that is better than producing it ourselves.

It said the “commitment not to issue new licences to explore new fields will make a marginal overall difference to future North Sea production”.

But it then makes this “marginal” factor the holy grail around which the wider policy is built. There is no logic in that.

There is now a lot less dividing industry and government than is sometimes purported.

If the coming week could be used to bridge the remaining gap, no principle need be sacrificed, and Aberdonian good sense would be well served.