What next for Offshore Europe in Aberdeen?

Now that Offshore Europe 2025 has been and gone, it is maybe time for some more considered reflections on what happened.

The first, and most worrying, aspect is the drop in the numbers attending. In 2023, some 30,000 people went to the conference. The number this year was 25,000.

This was after David Whitehouse, chief executive of OEUK, had said pre-show that “over 30,000 would be a real success“. In contrast, some 72,000 attended ONS in Stavanger in 2024.

This has prompted the organisers to decide that 2027 will see Offshore Europe (OE) drop to three days from four. In the words of David Ince, SPE Exhibition Director: “We’re looking to change the format to just reduce it down to three days, which will allow us to really focus our content on those subjects that people want to hear about.”

© Supplied by Aodhan Consultancy L

Whilst this might be disappointing, it is, I think, realistic.

The show floor this year saw a lack of tier 1 companies attending. This was a show about the supply chain. That is not necessarily a bad thing, but it does indicate that what OE is about is changing.

And to be honest, for me (albeit being on the more academic, political side of things), the conference, the strategic panels and the fireside chats were the parts of OE that I found most interesting.

The technology showcasing and outreach throughout the conference to school kids was also a highlight and something which we should celebrate.

So maybe we shouldn’t get too worried about how OE is not what it was even in 2013, when a record 63,000 attended.

Times change, the industry is changing, and OE should change too. Although it would be better if that change was not partly being forced by a draconian and ideologically driven government policy on net zero.

The politics of Offshore Europe

Here we have the second thing from OE 2025, which struck me. The leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch, was allowed to address the opening plenary and grandstand whilst she did so.

I’m no fan of Labour on oil and gas. Anyone who has read anything I have written will know that.

But, despite what Kemi Badenoch (desperately trying to both keep her job and see off Reform UK) said, let’s not forget a couple of key points:

It was the Conservatives who put the energy profits levy in place, and Kemi stayed on as a senior-level Minister of Government for over two years after that. It was Boris Johnson who stopped all British diplomatic missions overseas from promoting the UK’s oil and gas expertise, our supply chain companies, and our companies bidding for oil and gas contracts.

© DC Thomson

So let’s not assume the Tories have had some ‘road to Damascus’ conversion. They started this after all, and the idea that the people who are now in charge are the ones who opposed the previous policy doesn’t hold water (cf the fact that Kemi Badenoch herself stayed in Government).

I say this simply to reinforce the fact that no one political party is better than the other. So let’s not assume, or take at face value, anything that is said.

The political grandstanding by the Conservative leader certainly grabbed the headlines. The dogged determination of the minister for energy, Michel Shanks, to stick to the party line also did him (and the Labour Party) no favours.

A subsequent decision by the Prime Minister to keep Ed Miliband as secretary of state for energy security and net zero when forced to reshuffle his Cabinet after the departure of Angela Rayner, will have done nothing to allay concerns in some parts of the industry.

© Supplied by James Veysey / Shutt

Indeed, thinking about UK Government policy, the most subtle criticism of it came from Leif Johan Sevland, ONS chief executive, when he said: “In Norway, the federal government, the parliament, has long-term thinking.”

Ouch …

But by the end of Offshore Europe, the conference itself (thanks to the efforts of Whitehouse and others) had managed to put the political grandstanding to one side and gotten everyone to focus on the fact that this was about ‘and’ not ‘or’.

Or in the words of Juergen Maier, chairman of GB Energy: “This isn’t about oil and gas or renewables; it’s about oil and gas and renewables … We must create bridges to welcome companies and workers into the clean energy sector … The language moved from being “at crossroads”, “in conflict” and “division”, to a coming together.”

At the end of the day, when faced with a Government which seems hostile to oil and gas, an opposition which likes soundbites, and the reality of job losses in the industry on a daily basis, it is clearly up to the industry to figure this out for itself.

In the process, as Bob Keiller put it, providing a solution to the government which will allow it to support a more sensible and pragmatic energy policy.

Helping ourselves is the only option. Relying on others isn’t going to work.

Greg Quinn, founder of Aodhan Consultancy, is a former British diplomat who has served in Estonia, Ghana, Belarus, Iraq, Washington DC, Kazakhstan, Guyana, Suriname, The Bahamas, Canada, and Antigua and Barbuda in addition to stints in London.