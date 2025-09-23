Being angry is justified but Reform isn’t the answer

There are some extremely scary political things going on at the moment, which could have a devastating impact on the energy sector.

The most onerous of these is the huge rise in support for the Reform Party in England.

Let’s not be in any doubt that if Reform’s lead holds up then in about four years we will have a hard right wing government in power in Westminster that, amongst other things, is intent on scrapping the net zero targets, removing all subsidies from the renewables sector, lifting the upcoming ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles and having picked up on their friend Donald Trump’s mantra of “drill baby drill” will fast-track licences for oil and gas exploration and production and even allow fracking onshore for gas.

So, bang will go the chances of creating a just transition and building any form of meaningful renewables supply chain in Scotland or indeed anywhere else in the UK.

Those chances weren’t particularly high anyway, given the chaotic situation that Westminster has created and our tendency to not invest when we should, but a Reform government will ensure they are buried forever.

You’d think, wouldn’t you, that given the damage done to the entire UK economy by Reform’s leader Nigel Farage and his support for Brexit, he might have learnt from that experience and taken a little more time to consider the monumental economic consequences of killing off the net zero programme.

© Supplied by Dick Winchester

Sadly, he hasn’t done that and quite remarkably seems to seriously believe we can still increase UK oil and gas production to a point where we can be self-sufficient again.

The fact is that if we want a hydrocarbon-dependent energy future, then it can only be achieved by importing an increasingly large percentage of oil and gas or their products from overseas.

This makes zero economic, political or strategic sense, unless, of course, your master plan is to undermine the UK economy.

This isn’t guesswork. The UK North Sea Transition Authority has already said that 2030 production predictions will be nearly 7.5% lower than they thought last year. OEUK said this was due to fiscal, regulatory and policy uncertainty, and that would mean having to import up to 80% of our oil and gas.

This may change of course if the Government gets its act together and replaces the energy profits levy in the Autumn budget with something more palatable, but even if it does, we’ll still be increasingly dependent on imports because we can’t cheat the geological reality of a declining basin.

Reform’s success is down to previous political failures

But the truth is that had the other main political parties done their jobs properly, then this situation would simply never have arisen.

I’ve written before about the need for governments to be able to take the people with them when implementing such huge societal, industrial, and economic changes as achieving net zero.

You can’t just force change on people by diktat, especially as the cost of doing so for voters is so huge.

This is especially true under conditions where the economy is in such a mess, with high inflation levels, disappearing jobs, low levels of investment and food and energy prices still going through the roof.

© Supplied by CBRE

The government is insisting that we will have to buy an electric car and a heat pump.

But you’re also going to have to pay more for the electricity to run them, so we can afford the huge expansion of the grid that we need to bring us all that extra electricity you will need to be able to actually use your heat pump and your electric car.

But even then, consumers won’t get the energy security and resilience they want. It doesn’t matter how many wind farms, new overhead lines and battery energy storage systems are built, there will still be power cuts caused by bad weather, and when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow, grids will still have to fall back on gas to keep the lights on.

To add real insult to injury, a recent report by the Common Wealth thinktank says it has calculated that in 2024, some 24.2 % of the average energy bill was added to the pre-tax profits of the electricity industry, including suppliers, network operators and generation companies.

This equates to £416 of the average bill of £1,719 being taken as pre-tax profits. That’s over £100 more than the £300 the government told us it would save us, but hasn’t.

© Bloomberg

I have been in no doubt for a long time that the electricity industry needs to be renationalised or somehow brought back into national or co-operative ownership, and a new energy strategy based on consumers’ needs and the needs of the country, not those of the corporations involved is essential.

The industry’s determination to establish a monopoly in all things domestic and right across the transport sector has been very apparent for quite a while and is all part of a wide-ranging wealth extraction exercise, which was initiated by privatisation, and it must be halted.

The report also found that innovation has ground to a halt. Whilst no great fan of nuclear, it’s a sector in which, pre-privatisation, the UK was a genuine world leader, as indeed it was in the manufacturing of hardware such as large transformers, generators and so forth.

All that has gone. Even the state-owned GB Energy has said it’s open to investing in any renewable energy project of “large scale”, but technology that is small, or pilot scale and below, is off the table for the state-backed body.

That attitude is both counterproductive and unique for a state-owned entity. It has to change.

People have a right to be angry, but a party that is looking to destroy what little prospect we have of being anything close to a serious player in the global renewables industry isn’t the answer.

We need reform, not Reform.