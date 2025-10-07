US could eliminate critical minerals imports – they’re all in-house

The very idea intrigues and encourages me.

According to research conducted by the world-renowned Colorado School of Mines, all the critical minerals the US needs annually for energy, defence and technology applications are already being mined but largely dumped at existing in-country facilities.

There is, in fact, zero need to go hunting around the world for minerals such as lithium and do deals with the Chinese.

Turns out the resources are all in-house and perhaps, unwittingly, President Donald Trump is creating the right conditions for a major push on domestic critical minerals production at home, thanks to his global tariff war.

Notwithstanding, everyone involved in the extraction of minerals in the US has got to get a whole lot smarter at how they set about mineral extraction in the first place.

In the late 1950s / early ’60s, my father was a visiting professor at Utah State University and, aside from airmail letters, he sent a large number of postcards. One especially stuck in my mind. It was the gigantic Bingham Canyon open-cast copper mine, not far from Salt Lake City

Today’s open-cast mine was established in 1903, although mining activities, including underground operations for lead and silver, began a lot earlier.

There are quite literally 120-plus years of tailings deposits available for reprocessing, something that today’s owner is starting to look at seriously as the economics of doing this are beginning to stack up.

And Bigham perfectly exemplifies the catch.

According to the internationally respected Colorado School of Mines, minerals such as cobalt, lithium, gallium and rare earth elements like neodymium and yttrium are currently being discarded as tailings of other mineral streams like gold and zinc.

Elizabeth Holley, associate professor of mining engineering at CSM and lead author of a new paper on the subject, says: “The challenge lies in recovery.

“It’s like getting salt out of bread dough – we need to do a lot more research, development and policy to make the recovery of these critical minerals economically feasible.”

Redefining ‘Low-hanging fruit’

To conduct the analysis, Holley and her team built a database of annual production from federally permitted metal mines in the US. They used a statistical resampling technique to pair these data with the geochemical concentrations of critical minerals in ores, which were recently compiled by the US Geological Survey, Geoscience Australia and the Geological Survey of Canada.

Using this approach, Holley’s team was able to estimate the quantities of critical minerals being mined and processed every year at US metal mines – but not being recovered.

Instead, these valuable minerals are ending up as discarded tailings that must be stored and monitored to prevent environmental contamination. Around 70 different minerals have been assessed.

“This is a brand-new view of ‘low-hanging fruit, ‘” Holley has proclaimed.

One example of a critical mineral where creating a whole new tailings processing industry is Cobalt.

It is a key component in electric car batteries and a by-product of nickel and copper mining. Recovering less than 10% of the cobalt currently being mined and processed, but not recovered, would be more than enough to fuel the entire US battery market, claims Holley.

But there’s more. CSM’s work is not simply being channelled through the Holley paper, as its Payne Institute for Public Policy has just released its 2025 State of Critical Minerals Report… its third such annual analysis.

It highlights the opportunities to strengthen US mineral security through smarter investment in refining, processing, by-product recovery and recycling. And it warns that demand for critical minerals is only expected to grow as US reliance grows for high-tech weaponry, artificial intelligence and data centres, electric vehicles and a diverse mix of power-generation technologies.

It follows Holley’s work by emphasising the massive tailings reprocessing opportunity.

The Payne report highlights how strategic regulation and investment can help accelerate these solutions.

In addition to supporting specific projects, government action can foster the creation of transparent marketplaces for critical minerals – improving price discovery, reducing transaction costs and helping attract private capital into the sector.

One might think this would be music to Trump’s ear.

Payne is blunt: “No minerals means no megawatts. Shortages in just 13 minerals could force a swing in deployment of power generation technologies by 25% or more.”

As for by-product recovery, it claims the US could cease importing 27 critical minerals if 10% or less of the estimated available resources of those minerals could be recovered (and processed) from ongoing domestic mining operations.

The US exports one-third of its copper demand in the form of scrap. Retaining and recycling that copper could cut import dependence from nearly half of supply to less than 15%.

Also, US annual gallium needs could be met with less than $15 million in federal support, illustrating how small investments can yield significant security benefits.

This is surely a no-brainer.

It makes me wonder what lessons there are in such work for the EU, as well as the benighted, horribly expensive UK, where the reality of energy is that it is in a mess, despite claims to the contrary.