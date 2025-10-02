The first word in energy - App Image
Insights / Opinion

Avoiding the echo chamber from peak oil to AI: What the energy industry can learn from Greek myth

DNV Inspection global managing director Mohamad Houari urges the energy industry to focus on purposeful adaptation and real value creation over chasing "peak" predictions and buzzwords like AI.

October 2nd 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
DNV Inspection global managing director Mohamed Houari

The energy industry has always been awash with predictions of dramatic change. From peak oil forecasts to bold claims of breakthrough technologies, transformation is always said to be just around the corner.

Yet history shows a familiar pattern: discovery, adaptation, transition.

I call this “Oil Peak Syndrome”, based on the persistent narrative that the oil peak, the point where production reaches the crest of the wave, and the world shifts irreversibly, lurks perpetually on the horizon.

Yet, despite decades of such forecasts, the industry has continually adapted, discovered new resources, or transitioned to alternative solutions to meet energy demands.

Peak Oil, AI and corporate buzz

This isn’t a critique of the term peak oil – it is of course an inevitability – or forecasts – which serve a purpose, provided they transparently disclose their assumptions.

Forecasts of irreversible tipping points have dominated discussions, only for these projections to morph into recycled talking points without yielding actionable value. Instead of offering clarity, they can fuel endless conferences, roundtables, and fleeting business fads.

The cycle becomes predictable and it’s far from a new phenomenon. The peak we discuss today is itself a successor to the peak use of whale oil.

Currently, it’s petroleum. Tomorrow, it may be something else entirely.

It’s also not unique to the energy industry. Platform strategies were once the talk of boardrooms around the world. Then it was blockchain. Now it’s artificial intelligence (AI).

Each promises disruption, each spawns headlines, and each quickly becomes a must-have for corporate strategies.

But these are tools, not destinations. The real questions never change: What problem does this solve? What opportunity does it unlock? How does it improve life or business outcomes?

The energy sector and Greek mythology

In Greek mythology, the nymph “Echo” was cursed to repeat only the last words of others.

In business, buzzwords meet the same fate. A catchy phrase emerges, travels from slide deck to slide deck, until nobody recalls the source, only the repetition. “Staying on message” can quickly slip into mimicry, where value creation is drowned out by slogans.

The French philosopher René Girard argued that human desire is mimetic: we are driven less by independent conviction than by the impulse to imitate what others value.

Many Silicon Valley billionaires, such as Peter Thiel, openly credit Girard’s work for shaping their worldview. They see in his theory an explanation for consumer behaviour and competition alike.

The AI rush reflects this. As with other cutting-edge developments before it, the momentum is partly technological progress and partly mimicry: companies chase AI not always because it solves a problem, but because their competitors appear to be doing so.

They risk falling into the same trap as Echo, repeating what others say, and ultimately mistaking noise for insight.

Energy and corporate strategy

Corporate strategy, especially in the energy sector, moves in cycles. Some reflect real shifts – transitions, peaks and downturns – while others are manufactured, driven more by buzzwords than by substance.

The lesson is clear: survival and success come not from predicting the next “peak” but from adapting with purpose.

In physics, this is called maximizing the signal-to-noise ratio. In business, it means cutting through hype and anchoring innovation in fundamentals by creating real value, growing sustainably and solving genuine problems.

Every industry will continue to produce its “next big thing.” That will never change. But business leaders have a choice.

They can join the echo, repeating buzzwords, following competitors and mistaking repetition for relevance, or they can resist mimetic desire, cut through the noise and speak with a fresh voice anchored in fundamentals.

In the age of AI though, echoing is not the danger – disappearing is.

Mohamed Houari is the global managing director of DNV Inspection 

