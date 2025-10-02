The first word in energy - App Image
Why does president Trump like the UK so much?

Former British Diplomat Greg Quinn asks if the UK should let Trump think he is the ‘saviour’ of the North Sea.

October 2nd 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
US President Donald Trump shake hands as he is bid farewell by Britain's King Charles III, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor.© Supplied by British Royal Family
US President Donald Trump shake hands as he is bid farewell by Britain's King Charles III, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor.

Greg Quinn

One of the enduring mysteries of this world (to me anyway) is why President Trump seems to like the UK so much.

Yes, he has strong words to say on our approach to oil and gas, including at the UN General Assembly on 23 September, when he said: “They’ve [the UK] given up their perfect edge … The North Sea is so highly taxed that no developer, no oil company can go there.”

But in the same speech, whilst still criticising UK policy, he said: “I was with the Prime Minister – I respect and like him a lot – and I said ‘you’re sitting with the greatest asset’ … For three days in a row, that’s all he heard – North Sea oil, North Sea.”

What is really intriguing about this is the fact that the President had such nice words to say about the Prime Minister. A person you would not expect him to be on the same wavelength as given a significantly different ideology and approach to policy. Yet here we are.

In addition, we are now hearing that President Trump moderated his approach to Ukraine after a discussion with the King during his recent second State Visit to the UK. And it’s clear that he also admires the King.

© TOLGA AKMEN/POOL/EPA/Shutterstoc
 British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump pose for pictures ahead of their meeting at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland in July. Image: TOLGA AKMEN/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock

Yes, we know the President’s mum came from the Isle of Lewis and that may also provide some explanation as to why he likes the UK, but that’s surely not reason enough. So what is?

From my 29 years in the UK Foreign Office, I am aware of one thing. Despite budgetary and other pressures, the UK is very good at diplomacy and dealing with people, and we have some of the best people doing this work.

They know how to smooth over differences and press the right buttons. They also know when to push on an issue and when to stop pushing and find a different way to make the point.

And no matter what you think about the Prime Minister and the King, they clearly have also demonstrated those skills in bucketfuls when it comes to the President.

Yes, he still criticises us, but look at how he refers to the UK as opposed to other countries. He is positively glowing.

US President, Donald Trump standing at podium during the first day of High-Level Week at UNGA80. © Shutterstock Feed
US President, Donald Trump standing at podium during the first day of High-Level Week at UNGA80. Image: Bianca Otero/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

We do, however, need to know how to take advantage of that relationship. I know we already are, for example, on the US-UK trade deal. But there is much more we could also push on, e.g. whisky.

It would also help if we removed the own goal of our approach to oil and gas policy.

A change now to a more realistic approach, which takes advantage of what there still is in the North Sea, removes our dependence on overseas oil and gas, and enhances our energy security, would be a good thing.

At his press conference with the Prime Minister at Chequers on 19 September, president Trump said: “You have a great asset here … it’s called the North Sea. The North Sea is phenomenal.”

Later, on Fox News, he said: “[the prime minister] has to open up the North Sea. … they have some of the best oil in the world and they have a lot of it. … They have a lot of it and they made it impossible for people to drill.

“I thank that is what causes their energy … they have a big energy problem here with pricing.”

Oil rig in a safe © Supplied by Dale Murray/ DCT
Donald Trump has been a vocal opponent of the UK’s North Sea taxation policy.

We’ve always known what the President thinks about oil and gas and our approach to it. So why not also take advantage of that?

If we soften our approach and if the President thinks that is a result of his encouragement, then even better. Let him think that he has moved the dial on UK policy (indeed, maybe he has).

What harm can that do? From my point of view, none at all.

Indeed it could be hugely helpful to our broader goals and objectives. Let president Trump think he is the ‘saviour’ of the North Sea. What do we have to lose in doing so?

Very little I would say. But let’s think of this the other way – what do we have to gain?

A lot, an awful lot. Leaving aside the strong views that exist on president Trump he remains the leader of the most important country in the free world. Having an excellent relationship with him (whilst still showing we are not a lackey – the vote on recognition of Palestine shows that for example) can do nothing but good for the UK and UK business.

So, as a starting point, let’s take a more pragmatic approach to oil and gas. Let President Trump think that is a result of what he has said, and let’s use that for the betterment and development of UK business and trade with the US.

For those of you wondering, it’s called realpolitik and it’s the way the world now works. The ‘Art of the Deal’ maybe …

Greg Quinn is a former British Diplomat who has served in Estonia, Ghana, Belarus, Iraq, Washington DC, Kazakhstan, Guyana, Suriname, The Bahamas, Canada, and Antigua and Barbuda in addition to stints in London. He now runs his own consultancy business: Aodhan Consultancy Ltd

