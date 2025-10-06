Victory for Shell means success for net zero

It was good news last week when Shell brought onstream a new field West of Shetland.

It made a change from hearing how many hypothetical homes a windfarm will supply to be assured that the Victory field at peak production will produce enough gas to heat 900,000.

The announcement was a reminder that at least some of the life left in the North Sea is still being developed.

Interesting too to note that Shell’s future partner in the field is the Norwegian state company, Equinor, for whom exploration, exploitation and partnering worldwide is very much business as usual. Victory will fall under new company Adura, which will be 50% Shell, 50% Equinor run when it is formed later this year.

While the Victory field will help reduce our dependence on gas imports (currently running at 61%), the less good news is that most of the gas will have been extracted within a decade. So it brings temporary relief rather than a longer-term contribution.

Then, take another random statistic I came across. So far this year, there have been 87 hours during which clean power – i.e. renewables and nuclear – produced as much electricity as Britain needed to keep the lights on and the wheels of industry turning, without any assistance from fossil fuels.

You may not think 87 sounds like a big number. But the significant point is that it is 87 more hours than was the case just five years ago, and easily the highest so far. So, for those who want to see a complete transition to non-fossil fuels, it’s confirmation that progress is being made (even if half of them don’t like nuclear either).

Put these two scenarios together, and it should be possible to agree that transition is underway and prolonging the life of the North Sea is entirely compatible with the net-zero aspiration. It is – and always should have been – a question of balance and timing rather than one of absolutes.

That is true of most political issues. The world does not divide conveniently between extremes. Yet increasingly, that is the way the energy debate is pitched by partisans on both sides.

Close Down the North Sea versus Drill Baby Drill. This is “culture war” territory, and that is the last thing our energy sector needs, from any perspective.

As I have made clear here before, I think the way Labour’s policy of “new no exploration” was pitched in 2023 has a lot to answer for; a piece of absolutism which has proved difficult to retreat from in the face of common sense.

Worth remembering, even if Messrs Swinney and Flynn would prefer you to forget, that the Scottish Government signed up for exactly the same stance in 2023.

While this blanket hostility has been resisted by the trade unions, it has proved difficult to shift.

Relations between government and industry have shown some signs of thawing, but without sufficient concession yet to the “balance and timing” school of thought, I live in hope.

This bad situation has been made considerably worse by the emergence of Reform UK as a Trump tribute act on energy policy.

There is very little clarity in their policy other than that they hate renewables and would put everything they could in the way of consenting developments, including wind and solar.

However unpalatable the thought, the possibility of Nigel Farage and his friends being in a position to implement all that cannot be ruled out.

That, in the short term, may sound like good news for the North Sea, but I am pretty sure the industry will be very careful about what it wishes for.

It too is signed up to a transition – albeit with very different views on “balance and timing” – and a new policy of banning everything would result in chaos and the loss of even more jobs and investment.

If Reform UK continues to lead in the opinion polls, the investors on whom the transition to renewables depends will start taking a closer look at what they might be getting themselves into.

Therefore, the disruptive effect of Farage on energy transition is not something that might happen in four years time. Rather, it will start having an impact very soon.

Indeed, Reform UK have made clear that this is exactly their intention. Farage’s sidekick, Richard Tice, recently wrote to energy companies warning them not to participate in AR7, the next round of renewables licensing, because the party would cancel the contracts if it wins power.

Their stance may already be moving public opinion, which is slowly becoming more sceptical about net zero, particularly around claims that it will reduce bills rather than increase them.

The problem with culture wars is that truth becomes the first casualty while voters look for some evidence that their concerns are being listened to.

In short, the need for sensible compromises is more urgent than ever – politically, environmentally and economically.

By all means, proclaim the progress that is being made towards net-zero, but we should all be equally enthusiastic about welcoming the advent of the Victory field. There is absolutely no contradiction.