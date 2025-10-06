The first word in energy - App Image
Why we can’t rule out nuclear

Despite safety concerns, former British diplomat Greg Quin argues in favour of Scottish nuclear.

October 6th 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Torness Nuclear Power Station, East Lothian, Scotland© Steve Cox/Shutterstock
Torness Nuclear Power Station, East Lothian, Scotland. Image: Steve Cox/Shutterstock

Greg Quinn OBE

Nuclear is the elephant in the room when it comes to talking about renewables and how we ensure energy security in the long term.

Given its associations with Chernobyl, Fukushima, Three Mile Island and (closer to home) Windscale, to many it is not a ‘clean’ fuel but rather one of the most dangerous ways to generate electricity. Certainly, the SNP Government here in Scotland has taken against it.

However, I think such beliefs and associations are misguided. They also miss a fundamental point – that in the era of wind and solar, we need to ensure we have the ability to meet our baseload demand and to replace the role that gas currently plays in doing that.

Batteries, hydrogen and hydro may be able to provide some such cover but there will always be a need for an immediate ‘on/off’ energy supply source. And to me that means nuclear.

Why are people so afraid of nuclear? I get why – when it goes wrong, it goes badly wrong.

But let’s be sensible here. Chernobyl (probably the most dangerous example of a nuclear accident) happened in 1986 and was a flawed design operated by badly trained individuals.

A warning sign outside the exclusion zone in Chernobyl

Three Mile Island in 1979 was also the result of design flaws and operating failures. Although it is important to note that whilst it is the worst nuclear accident in the US the radioactivity released had no detectable effect on workers.

Windscale, the worst nuclear accident in UK history, took place in 1957 at the start of the nuclear era and was also a result of bad operating practice.

Fukushima in 2011 was the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. This was caused by an earthquake and a tsunami, which knocked the electrical grid off, leading to the failure of cooling systems at the plant and the release of radioactivity.

Although a UN report noted that: “No adverse health effects among Fukushima residents have been documented that are directly attributable to radiation exposure from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant accident.”

I apologise for going into some detail about these accidents, but it is important that I do so because they are frequently cited as evidence against nuclear power.

But the fact is that in three of the four accidents above, the problems were caused by bad design and bad operations (and happened at least 40 years ago).

Unit 4 , left, and Unit 3 of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant
Unit 4, left, and Unit 3 of the Fukushima nuclear plant

Fukushima was an act of God, and lessons have been learned about where to locate nuclear plants and how to protect them against such events in the future.

But as with hydrogen (where everyone opposed to it mentions the Hindenburg disaster) it is difficult to shake the perceptions of nuclear being inherently dangerous.

It isn’t – as demonstrated by countries such as France, which gets some 65-70% of its energy from nuclear. And when did you last hear of a major incident there?

We also need to be realistic. If we are going to phase out oil and gas, we need to find another ‘on/off’ supply source.

Batteries and other means of generation will never be able to meet the ever-increasing baseload demand the UK has. So what source can be used to meet this demand – nuclear.

The minister for energy, Michael Shanks MP, and I rarely agree on much. But his recent comments on how Scotland is missing out on new jobs as a result of the SNP Government’s opposition to nuclear are spot on.

A screenshot of a tweet by Michael Shanks. © Ryan Duff/DCT Media
Energy minister Michael Shanks takes aim at the SNP’s nuclear stance on X (formerly known as Twitter).

By refusing to accept that nuclear is a sensible and important future energy source, Scotland is losing out on potentially thousands of highly skilled jobs. Jobs which are needed as we transition from oil and gas.

The SNP approach is also out of line with public thinking in Scotland. According to polling by Britain Remade, 52% of SNP voters support new nuclear and 56% of all Scottish voters support new nuclear.

That is hardly surprising given the need for new jobs and energy security.

But instead, those jobs will go south of the border because of SNP policy. That is very short-sighted.

scottish power shell wind © Supplied by Scottish Power
An aerial view of Aberdeen and the EOWDC wind farm

Given that Scotland will be sending energy south from windfarms, for example, it seems crazy to me that we should then have to bring energy north from England. There’s not much ‘independence’ there.

Talking about nuclear is part of the wider need to have a sensible and reasoned debate about energy supply and energy security.

As Offshore Europe showed, this is an ‘and’ debate, not an ‘or’ debate. However, we need to get away from what is an increasingly toxic discussion between those on the extremes, either of ‘drill baby drill’ or ‘Net Zero is our saviour’.

In reality, both those positions are overly simplistic ways to look at what is a complicated issue.

Sadly, our politicians, who should be seeking and leading a reasoned debate to ensure we have a way of keeping the lights on, are all focused on soundbites and sloganeering.

Neither solves the problem. The best the rest of us can do is to try and have that debate and discussion in the hope that the politicians will listen.

And part of that discussion has to include nuclear …

