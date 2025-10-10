In 2019, I hit rock bottom and had a major breakdown at my sales job.

Then at the start of 2020, I got paid off, the ground beneath my feet gave way again, and I plummeted into further darkness I never saw coming.

Stripped of stability, identity and direction, I found myself starting over as a Crowd Controller at Tesco during the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It wasn’t glamorous. It wasn’t part of the plan. But life sometimes takes you in a different direction.

The unexpected stage

The pandemic turned supermarkets into frontline trenches. Queue lines zig-zagged around car parks, anxiety filled the air, and people clung to routine.

Amid this chaos, a flicker of light appeared. I started singing after my manager at Tesco gave the green light.

Old swing classics, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra songs that reminded people of joy, nostalgia and simpler times. The Tesco Corona Crooner was born.

What started as something to ease the tension became about community. Strangers connected, spirits lifted, and for the first time since my breakdown, I felt something; a sense of purpose had returned.

My presence meant something to others. And that made me feel as if I mattered again.

Writing my way through the storm

© Supplied by DARRELL BENNS

But healing isn’t linear. Singing lifted my spirits, but I still wrestled with my demons.

Depression doesn’t disappear when the applause fades.

I began to write poems, quotes, and reflective stories. At first, it was just a way to process the storm inside me. But I realised I was crafting something deeper, the architecture of my healing. Every word a brick, every verse a window.

Writing gave shape to the emotions that felt too complex to articulate. It helped me slow down and listen to my internal world, that inner voice and not to the noise of the external world, but to the echo of my own thoughts.

Through writing, I began to rebuild the man that had been burned away to nothing.

Peering inward through a philosophical and psychological lense

As I searched for a deeper understanding, I turned to philosophy and psychology.

These weren’t academic pursuits for me, they were survival tools. Reading the words of thinkers who had wrestled with the human condition made me feel less alone.

Carl Jung’s work hit me hard. His concept of “The Persona,” the mask we wear to face society, resonated deeply.

My internal world had cracked long before my job did. I had been living outwardly with a mask that no longer fit my truth, and it finally shattered under the weight of holding up an avatar of something I wasn’t.

My breakdown wasn’t the end. It was an awakening.

It was my soul saying, “I’m not playing this character anymore”

From pain to power

© Supplied by Danny Collie

Looking back now, I see that my rock bottom was also my foundation.

I’m still on the journey. I still have days where I battle my demons, but I’ve learned that they are part of what makes the man that is Danny Collie. I’ve stopped fearing the dark, because it taught me how to shine.

We often wait for the world to validate us through a job title, a relationship, a paycheck. But real healing begins when you turn inward, face your truth and give yourself permission to think, feel and process.

From singing to sales, despair to creativity, breakdown to breakthrough, this chapter has shown me that sometimes the most broken roads lead to the most beautiful destinations.

And so, I leave you with one of the poems that emerged during my healing:

“Life Is For Living”

Alone in the darkness

Stuck in the mire

This hell I am in and surrounded by fire.

My soul has been tainted

My heart has turned black

This numbness I’m feeling is starting to slack.

And, from the dark a new man grows

That paves the way & ease’s woes.

From tough times, comes the lessons

That make you thank & count your blessings.

Life is for living, all you have is today

So don’t put off tomorrow, what can be put on today.

To anyone out there feeling lost, defeated or broken, please know this. Breakdowns are not the end of the road. They’re often the beginning of becoming who you truly are.

Let your story be the song someone else needs to hear. Because even in your darkest hour, your words carry weight.

You are not alone.

Danny Collie describes IG2 Coaching as “more than a brand”.

He says that the firm exist to redefine men’s mental health, personal growth and resilience. Through a powerful blend of coaching, psychology, philosophy, and community, IG2 challenges the stigma around struggle and empowers men to embrace both their strength and their vulnerability.

IG2 has it’s foundations rooted in psychology. In the 1970s, Dr Hans Eysenck revealed a profound connection between insanity and genius. IG2 was born from this idea, that within the same mind lies both chaos and brilliance, and that true power comes from learning to harness both.