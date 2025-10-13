The first word in energy - App Image
Insights / Opinion

Party conference season: Name-calling over constructive suggestions

Greg Quinn writes 'there is little room for ideological zealotry' in the wake of this year's party conferences.

October 13th 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband, at the Labour Party conference. Photo by ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA/Shutterstock (15512279at).© Shutterstock Feed
Secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband, at the Labour Party conference. Photo by ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA/Shutterstock (15512279at).

Greg Quinn OBE

So, party conference season has now come and gone. Some would say thank goodness the annual showcase of which party is better than any other is over for another year.

But, for the energy industry, what were the main takeaways and has anything constructive come out of those conferences?

Personally, I found them somewhat depressing. The tone was focused on criticising another party, not really coming up with anything constructive.

It was more ‘we are better than them’, with little added in the way of why. Or indeed how the issues of energy security and transition would be addressed in reality.

The secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband, led the way at the Labour Party conference with two phrases worthy of repeating.

© DARRELL BENNS / DC THOMSON
UK Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In attacking Reform UK, he said, “send this bunch of frackers packing,” adding that they are ‘ideological extremists’.

Whilst I like a good joke as much as anyone else, that’s not exactly mature or constructive language from a senior government minister. I would add that Miliband calling Reform UK ‘ideological extremists’ (I think they are, by the way) is somewhat akin to the pot calling the kettle black …

Meanwhile at the Conservative Party conference, leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch (repeating much of what shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho had raised earlier), talked about repealing the Climate Change Act (in force and actively implemented, incidentally, in the period when she served as a Conservative Government Minister) and of how “countries with cheap energy grow faster, countries with expensive energy decline”.

That last statement was all very sensible.

© Supplied by Ryan Jenkinson/Shutt
Claire Coutinho speaks at the Conservative Party conference.

She then went on to add: “We will axe the Carbon Tax on electricity, we will scrap Labour’s wind and solar levy, and instead we will give you our cheap power plan.”

Claire Coutinho herself called wind farm subsidies: ‘the biggest racket going’, adding: “Our energy system is not here to prop up the profits of multi-billion-pound wind developers at bill-payers’ expense.

“It’s here to deliver cheap, reliable energy for the country.”

She also vowed to get rid of Ed Miliband’s “vanity project” – GB Energy.

Labour responded as you would expect, calling Coutinho’s comments: “Anti-growth, anti-jobs, anti-investment.”

Meanwhile, from the Liberal Democrats side, Pippa Heylings MP, party spokesperson on energy, has been clear that producing more oil and gas from the North Sea would, ultimately, “bind us ever more to volatile prices of fossil fuels to the benefit of foreign dictators like Vladimir Putin”.

‘There is little room for ideological zealotry or name-calling’

The problem with a lot of this commentary is threefold:

  1. Firstly, the parties continue to talk at each other, not to each other. There is no sensible discussion about how to deal with the reality of job losses or long-term energy security.
  2. Secondly, it also impacts investment. Whether in North Sea oil and gas or in renewables. Which company is going to invest significant amounts of money when the investment climate is either so punitive or so uncertain?
  3. Thirdly, it continues to perpetuate the myth that this is an issue of one or the other. When in fact what the industry is talking about is ‘and, not or’ allowing us to transition which is what the industry wants to do. Politicians perpetuating the toxic nature of the debate is unhelpful.

The failure of our politicians to engage in anything but sloganeering and soundbites does no credit to them, and is of no benefit to those who are being impacted by ongoing policy decisions.

Jobs are being lost, and the bridge to renewables is crumbling as we are failing to see a ‘just transition’.

© Supplied by Aodhan Consultancy L
Greg Quinn OBE.

What we need is a sensible and reasoned discussion and debate about the way forward, both in terms of short to medium term oil and gas production and ramped up renewables production.

That will make the most of what we have, reduce our dependence on imports, and ensure we maintain the skill base of the supply chain.

The oil and gas industry also has to show why it is worthy of ongoing support. Something Bob Keiller highlighted at Offshore Europe, and which David Whitehouse, chief executive of OEUK (and others), has started to do.

But ultimately, this is down to our political leadership. They have to come up with a sensible, rational policy that protects jobs, addresses climate change, and ensures transition.

In this, there is little room for ideological zealotry or name-calling. It requires sensible discussion.

Sadly, that all appears to be lacking at the moment …

Greg Quinn is a former British Diplomat who has served in Estonia, Ghana, Belarus, Iraq, Washington DC, Kazakhstan, Guyana, Suriname, The Bahamas, Canada, and Antigua and Barbuda in addition to stints in London. He now runs his own consultancy business: Aodhan Consultancy Ltd

