When it comes to energy, the UK should want it all, and want it now

It’s highly unlikely that Freddie Mercury had the energy transition in mind when he wrote the 1989 Queen classic ‘I Want It All’.

Yet no phrase better sums up the attitude Britain should be taking to its energy sector right now, with economic growth potential staring us in the face.

Last month, Donald Trump’s state visit produced a blizzard of AI investment pledges. Nvidia’s boss Jensen Huang spelled out the catch: our digital dreams will stand or fall on the power that feeds them.

© RITCHIE B TONGO/EPA-EFE/Shutters

Data centres need vast amounts of reliable electricity. In the United States, tech companies are buying up nuclear capacity and, where wind and solar can’t keep pace, they are installing their own gas turbines.

Huang warned that Britain’s sky-high power prices risk hindering Sir Keir Starmer’s ambitions, even as Nvidia and its partners commit £11 billion to British sites.

The point is obvious. You can’t train algorithms on optimism. AI will not run without abundant, affordable, low-carbon energy.

And that is where Scotland can give the UK a once-in-a-generation advantage – if we have the will to use it.

ScotWind and INTOG promise almost £100bn of investment over the next decade. Scotland holds one of the world’s biggest pipelines of floating wind projects, with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire perfectly placed to build, service and export the technology. SSEN Transmission is planning £22bn of grid upgrades to carry that power south.

Oil and gas, handled sensibly, still have a role: an additional 7.5 billion barrels could add £165bn to the economy, while 90 per cent of the offshore workforce have skills that transfer to renewables, hydrogen and carbon capture.

Decommissioning is a £44bn market where north-east subsea expertise leads the world. Carbon capture at St Fergus and hydrogen hubs in Aberdeen and Kintore show how the region’s engineering base can seed new industries. D2Zero and its portfolio companies such as Nexos, Hydrasun and Score Group are already proving how that capability can cut emissions from heavy industry, turning local innovation into practical climate solutions.

But policy friction threatens to strand this potential. The energy profits levy (EPL) has undermined confidence, leaving vital electrification and decommissioning works in limbo. North Sea production is at record lows, with thousands of jobs already lost.

Offshore wind faces punitive transmission charges that siphon tens of millions from Scottish projects, grid constraints that waste clean power, and a political debate vulnerable to populism.

Hydrogen developers wrestle with slow regulation and unclear demand signals. None of this is insurmountable, but delay could be fatal.

The financial logic is simple. Stabilise the fiscal regime so oil and gas can decline responsibly while funding electrification. Accelerate grid investment, from batteries and pumped hydro to smart networks, so clean power can flow to where it is needed. Reform transmission charges now, not in 2029. Back hydrogen and carbon capture at scale. Give developers certainty through long-term contracts for difference so they can invest with confidence.

AI is being sold as an engine of growth. Engines need fuel. Scotland can provide it, safely, affordably and with a smaller carbon footprint than imports, if government gives investors a clear path.

Get this right and we will power not only the next generation of technology but also the prosperity of communities from Shetland to the South Coast.

Mercury’s anthem wasn’t about compromise, and neither should we be. Britain should want it all: secure energy, competitive costs, lower emissions and an industrial strategy that links data with decarbonisation.

Deliver that, and the UK can lead the world in both intelligence – artificial and otherwise – and in the clean power that makes it possible.

Jeffrey Corray is chief financial officer at clean energy group D2Zero.