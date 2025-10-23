Why Intellectual Property must help power the UK’s green jobs revolution

On 19 October 2025, the UK government unveiled its Clean Energy jobs plan, aiming to double employment in the sector to 860,000 by 2030.

Backed by £40 billion annually in public and private investment, the plan promises not just net-zero power, but an industrial revival – creating skilled, secure, and well-paid jobs across every region.

The vision is bold: a high-skill, high-value clean-power economy that cuts emissions, secures energy independence, and revitalises industrial communities. But one critical factor will determine whether this vision delivers lasting growth or short-lived gains: who owns the technologies powering this revolution? Without intellectual ownership, the UK risks becoming a clean-energy workforce, not a clean-energy leader.

The Intellectual Property (IP) Imperative: Owning the Blueprint

Clean energy is not just about the hardware. It is driven by ideas, designs, and data that make the hardware work efficiently, safely and competitively. Every patented product, process, or algorithm represents competitive advantage. Without IP ownership, the UK may build the turbines while others own the blueprints.

Domestic manufacturing is vital – but without IP ownership, firms risk being trapped in low-margin assembly roles. The real value lies upstream: in patented designs, control systems, and materials science breakthroughs. With such intellectual ownership our innovations can generate global licensing income, attract investment, and elevate firms from contractors to global tech providers.

Innovation is essential – but IP strategy is what transforms innovation into ownership, and ownership into long-term prosperity.

Why IP Matters for Jobs and Regions

IP directly shapes where jobs, investment, and skills grow. Linking IP to employment is fundamental to building a resilient, high-value workforce. R&D drives regional prosperity in that IP-owning firms anchor design and innovation roles locally, creating skilled jobs beyond installation. IP-rich organisations also evolve with technology, upskilling their workforce.

Investors also favour clusters with strong IP portfolios, with IP-rich regions becoming magnets for global firms.

Exports depend on ownership: “Made in Britain” is powerful – but “Designed in Britain” patents secure long-term export value.

Jobs built on IP are more durable, better paid, and globally competitive.

Don’t Abandon the Intellectual Capital of the Past

One of the UK’s greatest untapped resources isn’t just offshore wind or grid capacity – it’s the intellectual capital embedded in the traditional energy sector.

UK engineers and supply-chain firms have built world-class expertise in subsea tech, materials science, safety systems, and data analysis. This represents a rich portfolio of patents, proprietary methods, and engineering data.

If we retrain workers without transferring and evolving their IP, we risk abandoning decades of innovation. The clean-energy transition must be framed not only as a skills transition, but as a knowledge and IP transition – ensuring our best minds, and their ideas, remain invested in the next chapter.

Building IP into the Clean-Energy Strategy

Here are six practical steps policymakers and industry leaders can take:

Embed IP in every investment programme

Public funding should require clear IP strategies to ensure domestic ownership, without stifling fair reward to those expending the intellectual effort.

Support SMEs and supply-chain innovators

Extend grants and IP-cost support to smaller firms developing clean-tech solutions, to assist with protection and licencing internationally.

Create regional IP knowledge bases

Integrate IP literacy into regional skills hubs and innovation centres.

Foster academia–industry IP partnerships

Establish fair IP frameworks for university spin-outs and joint R&D projects.

Repurpose traditional energy IP

Develop an “Energy IP Transition Framework” to redeploy existing technologies.

Measure IP performance

Use “green patents” as a headline indicator of competitiveness – alongside jobs and investment.

Powering the Future with Ownership

The UK’s clean-energy plan rightly focuses on people and places. But true energy independence requires intellectual independence – ensuring the technologies defining tomorrow’s energy economy are owned, improved, and exported from here.

Intellectual property is the engine of technology ownership. It ensures the UK’s clean-energy transition delivers not only low-carbon power, but also sustainable high-value growth, export income, and enduring industrial leadership.

In the race for clean-energy leadership, IP is the new energy currency – and the UK cannot afford to spend it elsewhere.

Andy Docherty is Partner and Energy lead at Marks & Clerk