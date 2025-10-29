Ed Miliband’s Monte Carlo or Bust energy strategy 

Have you ever seen the 1969 comedy movie Monte Carlo or Bust? The hilarious film stands out because of the uber-dastardly deeds of Sir Cuthbert Ware-Armitage.

It happens that Sir Cuthbert is played by the late Terry Thomas, a comedy actor who excelled at adding a villainous twist to the characters he played.

The story goes that in the 1920s, the Monte Carlo Rally attracted competitors from all over the world.

Rivals from Britain, Italy, France and Germany find that, in one rally, their greatest competition comes from the US in the form of Chester Schofield, who had won half of a car factory in a poker game with Sir Percy, the late father of Sir Cuthbert.

Now, it happens that Ware-Armitage has entered the race in a winner-take-all to exact revenge and win back the lost half of the company.

He will stop at nothing to get to the finishing line first, no matter what the cost or damage inflicted on his fellow competitors.

A closer look at the UK’s energy foibles

Happenstance, the international cast of characters appears to mirror their national foibles.

British Army officers Maj. Digby Dawlish and Lieut. Kit Barrington, who have entered to preserve the honour of the British Empire, drive an outlandish vehicle festooned with odd inventions.

That team’s casting was right on point, too. Look at has-been Britain today.

Now to the present day and the dismal report published on October 24 by the Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee that warns that job losses from the North Sea oil and gas industry’s deliberately driven decline outstrip jobs created by the scale-up of the clean energy industry.

The grim reality is that it has always been that way and, based on current prospects, it never will change. Job losses will keep on outstripping gains.

© Supplied by Mingyang Smart Energ

The report warns that until clean energy jobs can be created at the scale needed to match current job losses, the UK Government should avoid accelerating the decline of North Sea oil and gas production through its policy environment.

MPs serving on the committee want the Starmer Administration to urgently address this employment gap and attempt to set out how it will address this.

It boils down to yet another warning about the immense strategic importance of our offshore oil and gas to an orderly wind-down of hydrocarbons use and cranking up of renewables at pace; all the while seeking to harness oil and gas supply chain skills and cloning them into the green sector, especially offshore wind, without inflicting pointless collateral damage to the still critically important North Sea production machine.

© Supplied by Roddie Reid

I have warned, and warned since at least 2010, about what will happen if we take out North Sea oil and gas before we have a credible substitute that takes account not just power generation but myriad feedstock substitutions too; by that I mean baseline refinery products.

And I have warned time and again of economic colonisation of the fledgling UK green energies supply chain through heavyweight foreign participation.

For that is what inviting Chinese companies like Ming Yang to set up large-scale wind turbine manufacturing on these shores amounts to, because we are far too gutless to build new industries for ourselves.

It seems nothing has been learned from the North Sea oil and gas experience, where foreign companies dressed in UK wrappers have for too long dominated.

Miliband and Ware-Armitage

So what’s the relevance of Monte Carlo or Bust and the dastardly Ware-Armitage got to do with the UK’s messy energy transition?

It’s quite simple, really. Energy secretary Ed Milliband is on a mission. He is hell bent on achieving 95% so-called clean power by 2030 and Net Zero by 2050, come hell or high water.

He stands accused of killing off 1,000 North Sea jobs per month, with few meaningful green jobs to rebalance the UK’s energy industry workforce.

He is accused of deliberately killing off North Sea oil and gas and of not caring a jot about what happens to Aberdeen.

© Shutterstock Feed

My personal view is that Miliband is in thrall to the electricity Big Six generators; his approach is proving destructive and on track to fail as Britain sinks deeper and deeper into debt and poverty.

Even character Hal Wyler in Series 3 of the Netflix drama The Diplomat refers to the UK as “a shrinking island kingdom that diddled its economy and rabble-roused its way to global irrelevance”.

And I cannot shift comparing Miliband with the late Terry Thomas in his role as the dastardly Sir Cuthbert Ware-Armitage in Monte Carlo or Bust out of my skull; stopping at nothing to drive through a badly constructed strategy.

Sacking our energy secretary could be a merciful act. Brits would be relieved.